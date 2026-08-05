From Debate to Threats: A County Race Crosses the Line

Stickers of Jake Seegers with neck wounds have appeared across Port Angeles deliberately echoing Charlie Kirk’s assassination. Blood-smeared signs and open threats followed, while Mike French and the League of Women Voters stay silent. A local commissioner race has turned toxic — but one candidate is refusing to sink to that level.

Election Update: Jake Seegers holds an early lead over incumbent Mike French in the Clallam County Commissioner District 3 race, 52.1% to 47.7%. Since only two candidates are running, both will advance to the November general election. While only District 3 voters participated in the primary, voters across Clallam County will decide the winner in November. Ballots continue to be processed.

The Stickers Arrive

Indivisible activist Danielle “Rae” Heselbach — recently appointed by Commissioner Mike French to the County’s Developmental Disability Advisory Board — promised more Jake Seegers stickers were coming in a private Indivisible Facebook group.

It appears new stickers have arrived.

One now sits in downtown Port Angeles on a crosswalk button post: Jake’s face, altered, with the words “Charlie Kirk Reinvented.”

A Mark on the Neck

Mitch Zenobi noticed what others might have missed. The image of Jake carries deliberate a marking on his neck. The rest of the sticker is clean.

“There’s a mark on the neck in the sticker. This is absolutely a threat of violence,” he wrote.

Activist Charlie Kirk was assassinated by a gunshot to the neck. Local activist Alexandria Fermanis made the connection unmistakable when she posted the moment of impact on Facebook with the caption, “Charlie Kirk finally leaning left on the gun issue.”

The Email and the Escalation

Fermanis later emailed Jake directly: “I’m going to do everything within my power not to get you elected.”

Shortly after that email, the stickers multiplied across Sequim and Port Angeles.

Photo credit: Mitch Zenobi.

They even appeared at the top of the Seegers family driveway.

Indivisible continues producing stickers for Mike French.

The stickers degrade Jake and invite people to laugh at him — Indivisible has adopted a skunk to represent Jake. Mike French himself took to Indivisible’s Facebook page to express how pleased he was with the effort.

Blood-Smeared Signs

Indivisible member Jon Redmond has gone further, manufacturing signs that declare “A vote for Seegers is a vote for Trump.”

One stands across from Crown Park in Port Angeles, smeared with fake blood.

Property records show the land belongs to Lewis Bennett.

Bennett’s Facebook reveals a dedicated focus. Hour after hour of posts attempt to fuse the President, pedophilia, Hitler, and Nazis. There’s also an intense focus on Jake Seegers.

Lewis Bennett’s photos show him attending local Indivisible rallies where activists routinely compare the president to Satan, Hitler, and Nazis—and openly float the idea that the presdient needs to be “86’d.”

Now a blood-smeared sign sits in his front yard linking that same president to Jake Seegers.

How We Got Here

How did a county commissioner race three thousand miles from the White House become this? One clear accelerant is organizations like the League of Women Voters of Clallam County. They paid for a full advertisement in the Peninsula Daily News that did far more than issue a mild warning.

Under the bold headline “LWVUS Condemns Trump Administration’s Weaponization of Government Against Americans,” the League reprinted a national press release claiming that in the administration’s first 17 days the country had witnessed “nothing short of the weaponization of government against Americans.”

The ad accused the administration of “terrorizing of the immigrant community,” showing “blatant disregard for the well-being of the American people,” weakening civil rights work, launching “continued attacks on people of color and the LGBTQIA+ community,” and putting “many Americans’ livelihoods at stake.”

It went further, charging Congress with undermining checks and balances and calling on elected officials to “stand up to tyranny, protect our democracy, and honor their oath to the American people.”

This is not neutral civic education. This is high-voltage national rhetoric, paid for with local League dollars and dropped into a Clallam County newspaper. When an organization that insists it is nonpartisan spends money to declare that democracy itself is in “deep jeopardy” and that tyranny must be confronted, it should surprise no one that local activists feel licensed to escalate.

Indivisible protesters in Downtown Sequim.

The same League promotes Indivisible events, attends their rallies, and lends its century-old brand of respectability to a movement that now produces stickers with neck wounds and blood-smeared signs.

They had the time and the budget to run a fear-laden ad filled with words like “weaponization,” “terrorizing,” “tyranny,” and “deep jeopardy.” Yet they could not find the time to answer a simple, direct email.

As the “G” in LGBTQIA+, I emailed the League of Women Voters of Clallam County after their ad appeared. I asked a straightforward question: Exactly which of my rights are under attack? Which rights am I about to lose? How, specifically, am I being targeted by the current administration?

They ignored the email. I followed up. Still nothing.

An organization willing to spend money declaring that entire communities are under assault somehow has no capacity to explain its own claims to a member of one of those communities. That selective urgency—loud enough to buy newspaper space, silent when asked for evidence—tells you everything about how a local commissioner race three thousand miles from the White House became nationalized, radicalized, and toxified.

That is how we arrived here.

What Charlie Kirk Stood For

I did not know who Charlie Kirk was until the day he died. What I have learned since is that he believed respectful, peaceful dialogue was a cornerstone of democracy. He was also a husband and a father. Somewhere there is a family that no longer has either.

When I look at Jake Seegers, I respect his policy focus, his consistent courtesy toward supporters and critics alike—including his opponent—and the sheer volume of work he has poured into this campaign. But what stands out most to me is the kind of father and husband he is.

Getting to know the Seegers family this past year has been a genuine gift.

What This Race Is Really Revealing

It is deeply troubling that people trying to bring transparency, reduce addiction, and clean up homeless encampments now face threats and retaliation. It is more troubling still that the League of Women Voters, the Clallam County Democrats, and Commissioner Mike French remain silent while everyone can see what is happening.

What we are witnessing goes beyond ordinary political hardball. Amid the intimidation and the harassment, something clearer is emerging: a true leader. A statesman.

Today’s Tidbit: The Great Debate

The Calico Cat Social Club of Clallam County is hosting a Candidate Conversation featuring District 3 County Commissioner candidates Mike French and Jake Seegers.

When: Thursday, August 27, 2026

Time: 6:30 PM – 8:30 PM

Where: Sequim Grange Hall, 290 MacLeay Road, Sequim

Each candidate will give a brief opening statement. The rest of the evening is audience-directed Q&A, with priority given to Calico Cat Club members. Questions will be asked of the panel as a whole, and discussion between the candidates is encouraged. No strict time limits.

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