Mike French’s Lecture On Civility

Commissioner Mike French condemned “dehumanizing” rhetoric in his first comments on Jake Seegers and called for civility—yet his campaign ecosystem has tolerated vicious personal attacks, family smears, and grotesque fabrications from aligned anonymous outlets. French champions church-state separation in words, but not always in county spending that benefits connected institutions. Voters now face a clear choice: more of the same from French, or fresh, practical leadership from Jake Seegers focused on accountability, public safety, and real results.

French’s Email: Selective Standards

In a widely shared message, Commissioner French distanced himself from divisiveness and urged a positive, issue-based campaign. He highlighted his work on housing policy and the Recompete Pilot Program while emphasizing collaboration across differences. He reaffirmed support for church-state separation and pleaded with neighbors to treat one another with respect, warning against generalizations or dehumanizing language. These are worthy ideals. Yet actions and associations tell a different story.

French voted to direct $118,000 in county funds to a church for a safe parking program tied to an NGO on whose board he serves—raising questions about the consistent application of the separation of church and state.

His call for civility also stands in contrast to his own past remarks suggesting property destruction could be justified for societal change.

Most tellingly, there has been no public rebuke from French when allies have engaged in or amplified the very dehumanizing tactics he claims to oppose.

Vicious Personal Attacks and AI Smears: A Case Study in Hypocrisy

One of the most disturbing examples involves me, Jeff Tozzer, who served as Jake Seegers’ campaign manager earlier in the race. I also run this blog, Clallam County Watchdog.

A Salsa Picante article zeroed in on my personal life, claiming an open marriage and alleging Doug and I recruited a young Latino man for late-night encounters. The piece featured and AI-generated images presented as factual evidence.

This content was widely shared and amplified by members of Indivisible groups and the Clallam County Democrats. The hypocrisy is staggering:

The League of Women Voters, which partners with and promotes these same organizations, teaches schoolchildren that “Silence is Betrayal.” Yet there was zero public condemnation or outrage when these smears targeted a critic of the status quo.

From the League of Women Voters’ textbook distributed to local schoolchildren in grades 3-5.

The attacks play directly into harmful stereotypes about gay men being promiscuous and unworthy of marriage equality—the very stigmas the Democratic Party and progressive groups claim to oppose. Imagine the reaction if similar AI-generated fabrications had targeted Pete Buttigieg or any ethnic or racial minority. The condemnation would have been swift.

Salsa Picante has also falsely accused a West End business of distributing meth and has repeatedly attacked Seegers’ wife, children, parents, and grandparents with lies.

Salsa Picante frequently portrays me as a dog being walked by Jake Seegers.

One of the blog’s frequent commenters—Indivisible and anti-Towne Road activist Jamie Porter—was recently appointed by French to the Homelessness Task Force.

Jake Seegers has not endorsed, directed, or approved any such behavior. His campaign remains focused on policy solutions, and he has consistently engaged in clean, issue-oriented debate.

What Does Fire Up French

French’s selective condemnation is particularly striking given his own past words. In a Facebook post during the Kavanaugh hearings, he lambasted the nominee for petty lashing out and lacking self-awareness, arguing such behavior should be disqualifying and that leaders must offer intellectual heft instead of vitriol.

Yet in Clallam County today, French has issued no public rebuke as allies smear opponents and their families with AI-generated falsehoods and degrading attacks — the very pettiness and dehumanization he once condemned.

Business Harassment: The Aloha Example

From the Salsa Picante blog.

Local businesses are also being dragged into the mud. Aloha Smoothies & Sweets displayed a Jake Seegers campaign sign at the owner’s request — standard practice, with no payment involved.

In response, supporters of Mike French have started leaving negative reviews and targeting the business online as punishment.

This is not grassroots enthusiasm for French; it is coordinated economic retaliation against a small local business simply for exercising free speech and supporting a challenger. Once again, French — the candidate calling for civility — has remained silent while his backers engage in these bully tactics. True leadership — from French, the Clallam County Democrats, or the “nonpartisan” League of Women Voters — would condemn such behavior, not benefit from the fear it creates.

The Republican Rebuttal and Broader Pattern

Yesterday’s Salsa Picante piece claimed internal Republican dissent about supporting Seegers. It was quickly refuted by the Clallam County Republican Party, which reaffirmed its strong recommendation of Jake Seegers without reservation.

Time to Refocus the Race

Clallam County needs leaders who match words with actions and focus on what unites us: safe neighborhoods, practical housing solutions, job growth, and responsible government. Jake Seegers brings fresh energy and a commitment to results that serve every family.

Dave Murphy has offered a $250 reward for the identification of the person behind Salsa Picante.

Clallam County Watchdog is matching that amount for a total of $500.

If you believe in free and fair elections and want this commissioner’s race returned to the issues, integrity, and real change, help expose the source of these smears and lies.

Let’s end the distractions and give voters the honest debate Clallam County deserves.

Today’s Tidbit: The Company You Keep

Commissioner Mike French continues to rack up endorsements from the “vote blue no matter who” crowd, including Mark Hodgson and LaTrisha Suggs — his key allies in expanding harm reduction efforts at the William Shore Memorial Pool. Together they have worked to ensure the county provides shower vouchers, allowing drug-addicted transients to shower alongside families and children.

Further support comes from Christy Holy, who attempted to rewrite the Charter Review Bylaws specifically to restrict Clallam County Watchdog from reporting on public meetings and information during the 2025 Charter Review. Holy also championed the Water Steward position that Commissioner French plans to consider during this fall’s budget discussions.

French has also secured the endorsement of Jim Stoffer, who was nearly censured by the Sequim School Board for sharing confidential information (leading to his mid-term resignation) and was later caught passing confidential details to a tribal ambassador while serving on the Charter Review Commission.

In politics, endorsements reveal priorities.

When Commissioner French surrounds himself with individuals known for pushing controversial policies, attempting to silence public scrutiny, and mishandling confidential information, it raises a simple question for voters: What kind of leadership — and what kind of company — does Clallam County truly want?

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