One comment about Susan Fisch & her parliamentary experience as she fumbles through her book…..when the question was called to shut Jeff up by Stoffer and Pickett the night of April 12 when the vote was taken. They both “called for the question” because they wanted to not allow Jeff to speak after they both said their piece. When the question was called Susan Fisch voided the rules….Susan should have taken a vote on “call for the question”. “Call for the question” has to pass by a 2/3 vote….SUSAN CHOSE TO NOT FOLLOW THE RULES! Instead Susan Fisch went directly to a vote on the original motion. Had she followed the rules Jeff may have been afforded his first amendment rights to speak as the Robert Rules of Order allow. Then Susan Fisch turned away from Jeff and said after the original motion failed to silence Jeff, “No one is trying to silence you”…..a shout from the gallery said, “You just did”! Taxpayers see, people see, we all see what is and has been going on!

How can we trust Susan Fisch, the chair, to conduct open and honest meetings? Susan Fisch should step down from her position and resign her seat at the table completely for what she has orchestrated within the CRC position, period!

If Susan Fisch wants to throw out there she’s a judge when she wants to use her position for leverage & her friend Johnston, an attorney, does the same, these people should know better than most of us about seeking fairness and justice…..

Another great article exposing what goes on behind the green curtain, oh don’t pay attention to that man over there (Wizard of Oz)….

Truth and transparency will always win in the hearts and minds of good HONEST people……

Should watch….this is who they are…insert Jeff as Will……hope you get the point….its long but this is exactly what a few of us went through a few weeks ago during “Hands Off” protests.

https://www.youtube.com/live/BuK2vqMbsmo?si=Lmld69KW0K09qbaa

Clallam County should decide what it wants from its local government, set it in code and ditch the CRC. None of this revision mess every few years. No state governance. The rest of the world does just fine that way.

