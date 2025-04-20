Sequim Mayor Brandon Janisse has pledged impartial leadership—but a trail of emails and texts reveal a different reality. From guiding policy and city staffing decisions to influencing controversial council votes, longtime political organizer Dale Jarvis appears to wield a quiet but powerful influence behind the scenes. Emails, advice, and actions suggest Sequim’s highest office may not be acting as independently as the public believes.

It started innocently enough. A call for help in November of 2022 from someone who had been elected to public office on the Sequim City Council.

What is some advice, tips, comments you would give a newly elected individual, or someone who was chosen to fill an empty seat, that has to do with how elected officials deal with the public?

The question came from Brandon Janisse, a candidate endorsed by the Sequim Good Governance League (SGGL). It was sent from his official city email. The answer was thoughtful and extensive—laying out a vision of public service grounded in transparency, integrity, and an impartial commitment to all constituents. It emphasized that elected leaders must listen, collaborate, and lead with fairness.

But the authors of that advice were not fellow public servants or municipal mentors. The response came from two private citizens—Dale Jarvis and Chris Walker, members of SGGL.

What followed was more than just friendly advice. A trove of emails and texts exchanged between Janisse—now the Mayor of Sequim—and Jarvis suggests that what began as mentorship quickly evolved into something more concerning: an active and ongoing relationship in which a private citizen regularly advises, critiques, and in some cases appears to direct mayoral decision-making. The implications for transparency and impartial governance are significant.

The oath of office: more than symbolic

Every elected official swears an oath. In Washington State, that includes a solemn promise to "faithfully and impartially discharge the duties of the office." The oath exists to remind public servants that their loyalty is not to individuals or groups, but to the entire community—regardless of political alliance or personal affiliation.

Mayor Janisse, in repeatedly seeking and acting upon Dale Jarvis's input on policy matters, appears to have blurred that line. And in doing so, he may have violated more than just the spirit of his oath.

Jarvis is not just a concerned constituent—he is a founder of SGGL, a political organization that has actively recruited, supported, and now advises Sequim City Council candidates. His emails to Janisse are frequent and directive. He offers his own interpretations of legal advice, suggests specific policy changes, and urges action on timelines to benefit causes he supports—like fast-tracking multi-family housing code changes to support a Habitat for Humanity project.

“Good governance is based on, among other things: honesty, integrity, accessibility, inclusiveness, transparency, equity, diversity, competence, accountability, using facts and reason, exhibiting ethical behaviors, and respecting the rule of law.” — SGGL’s Vision Statement

In one such exchange, Jarvis writes: "My request is for the city council to take action this evening to make up for the lost time in whatever way you think is most appropriate." Janisse responds affirmatively, suggesting the council bypass normal procedures: "Unless required by RCW for some reason, I think we could waive council rules... Let me know your thoughts."

This pattern repeats itself again and again. Jarvis provides information, interpretations, and even draft language. Janisse receives, agrees, and acts.

Advising on personnel matters

Jarvis doesn’t just push policy or influence Janisse’s legislative decisions—he also guides him on sensitive internal personnel issues within City Hall.

Two months ago, Jarvis sent the following message to Janisse:

Good morning Brandon.

I have recently had text communication with Lindsey Sehmel, the recently departed DCD Director, that I want to bring to your attention. Attached is a screenshot of the email that Lindsey sent to members of the Sequim Planning Commission and is something that I understand has NOT been brought to the attention of any city councilors.

The context is that Lindsey texted me last week about wanting to speak with me and I learned that it had to do with her resignation.

When she sent me the text in the attached screenshot, she said that she was willing to speak with city councilors if you wanted to hear about her frustration and decision to

leave and to know “what kind of culture and challenges are internal.”

It’s important to note that I have NO firsthand knowledge of any of this.

The concern here is not just that Jarvis is acting as a messenger, but that he is positioning himself as a broker of internal grievances—guiding how the mayor receives and potentially acts upon sensitive employee matters. This isn’t casual citizen engagement. It’s behind-the-scenes involvement in internal city operations, far beyond what is appropriate for a private citizen—especially one who openly acknowledges he has no firsthand knowledge of the issues he’s relaying.

Sequim School bond

The influence of Dale Jarvis extends beyond policy and personnel—it reaches into the realm of political advocacy, blurring the lines between civic engagement and partisan campaigning.

In early 2025, the Sequim School District proposed two ballot measures: a replacement Educational Programs and Operations (EP&O) levy and a substantial $145.95 million bond. Dale Jarvis, alongside Secretary of the League of Women Voters Susan Fisch, authored the "for" argument in the official voter’s pamphlet, advocating for the passage of the levy.

In an unprecedented move, the Sequim City Council convened a special meeting on January 22, 2025, to consider endorsing the school district's ballot measures. This meeting was scheduled hastily, with limited public notice, before voters had received their ballots. At the meeting, Mayor Janisse joined councilmembers Vicki Lowe and Dan Butler in voting to suspend rules that prohibited the council from considering requests to support or oppose ballot measures.

During the meeting, all eight public commenters, including school officials and community members, urged the council to support the ballot measures. Notably, Dale Jarvis was among those who provided public comment, advocating for the council to endorse the measures.

The council voted unanimously to submit a letter of support for the Sequim School District's ballot measures. However, the process raised questions about transparency and adherence to established procedures. Critics argue that the council's actions may have violated state law and eroded public trust.

A text message from Dale Jarvis thanking Mayor Janisse and celebrating the passage of the levy.

A citizen or a “shadow mayor?”

This is not simply a case of an involved citizen sharing views with a local official. That is not only permitted—it is encouraged in a democracy. But the regularity, depth, and tone of Jarvis’s communications suggest a dynamic more akin to that of a senior advisor, if not a behind-the-scenes operator.

Jarvis refers to legal interpretations with authority, despite disclaiming that he is not a lawyer. In one exchange about Career Technical Education (CTE) funding, Jarvis analyzes municipal finance regulations and offers Janisse his “simple translation” of a Washington State Auditor’s opinion, stating: "This is exactly what we are looking at." Janisse later follows up by asking, “Any comments on tomorrow night’s topic?”

The emails make clear that Janisse isn’t just receiving outside input—he is seeking it, relying on it, and in some cases, shaping city policy around it.

The quiet power of SGGL

SGGL’s mission, on the surface, is to promote transparency and good governance. But its actions—and particularly those of Jarvis—suggest a different focus: influence.

Every time Jarvis signs an email with his SGGL affiliation, he is speaking not only as a citizen, but as a representative of a special interest political organization. And when that organization’s leadership is regularly consulted on decisions ranging from council rules to funding allocations, the line between civic engagement and policy manipulation becomes dangerously thin.

The extent to which other council members are aware of or influenced by this relationship remains unclear. But what is clear is this: the voice most consistently whispering in the mayor’s ear does not belong to a fellow elected official or to the people gathered at public comment. It belongs to Dale Jarvis.

Jarvis does not live within Sequim city limits but resides in Clallam County and identifies as a “Sequim City taxpayer.” In this email, he asks the City to uphold its governing rules. However, when the City was asked to support the Sequim School District’s ballot measures, he advised the City to break the rules (which Janisse and the Council did).

Questions that deserve answers

Is Mayor Janisse representing the public, or Dale Jarvis and SGGL?

Is Sequim’s city policy being written in public meetings—or in private emails?

And most importantly: is this what impartial governance looks like?

The residents of Sequim deserve leadership that is transparent, accountable, and faithful to its oath. Anything less undermines not just public trust—but the very foundation of representative democracy.

To review the emails and text messages between Dale Jarvis and Mayor Brandon Janisse, visit the City of Sequim’s Public Records website here.

