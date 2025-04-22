Clallam County Watchdog

7h

When the day comes that someone thinks they can regulate how much water I put in my coffee pot, that’s the day we start talking about extreme measures. This isn’t just about water. It’s about control—creeping, quiet control—over our homes, our land, and our lives. It’s masked as “stewardship,” but let’s call it what it is: government overreach.

7h

I sure hope there are changes made to increase accountability and penalties for violating ethics. These changes are long overdue, and if not enacted, there will be other miscreants like Ozias manipulating and robbing us in the future.

