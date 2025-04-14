Free speech is on the chopping block in Clallam County. Tonight at 5:30 PM, the Charter Review Commission votes on a bylaw that could silence commissioners—even in their personal lives—for naming public commenters. A national free speech watchdog is sounding the alarm. Will the Commission listen—or censor?

Tonight (Monday) at 5:30 PM, the Clallam County Charter Review Commission will consider a controversial bylaw amendment that directly threatens free speech. The proposed rule would prohibit commissioners—even in their personal lives—from naming individuals who speak during public comment at CRC meetings. Whether you support or oppose this move, it’s a constitutional issue that deserves your voice.

You can attend the meeting in person at the Clallam County Courthouse or virtually through the county’s CivicClerk portal. Either way, showing up matters.

This afternoon, the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression (F.I.R.E.) issued a powerful letter urging the Commission to reject the amendment, calling it a clear violation of the First Amendment. The letter defends the right of public officials, including Commissioner Jeff Tozzer, to speak freely about matters of public concern—including comments made at open meetings.

Fire Letter To Clallam County Charter Review Commission, April 14, 2025 108KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

F.I.R.E. reminds the Commission—and all of us—that elected officials don’t lose their free speech rights just because they hold office. In fact, the public benefits when representatives speak openly, especially about controversial or politically sensitive topics.

Clallam County citizens shouldn’t be shielded from criticism for participating in public discourse—especially those who hold public office themselves. The U.S. Supreme Court has made it clear: government can’t suppress one person’s speech to make others more comfortable. Debate must remain robust, even if it stings.

If you care about free speech and government accountability, tonight is the time to tune in. And if you appreciate the watchdog role that F.I.R.E. plays in protecting our rights—consider donating to them at thefire.org. They’re one of the few national organizations standing up for your voice at the local level.

