Mark Swanson
Why in god’s name would the county want to create a new “nice to have” position when it is already releasing other personnel and other core programs — like NOLS — are allegedly looking at funding shortages? No, no, no, no, no!

Keep the minutes "short and sweet" = don't inform the public

I’m not doing this, how about that” = childish temper tantrum for not getting her way

Make it sound simple and inexpensive = it'll be confusing and cost a fortune

Total information awareness person about water = huh??

This is something the county wants; you need to do it = we don't care what the public wants

That they have to listen to that because this meeting is really about them,” = the public might ask important questions the tribe won't want to hear

