The Charter Review Commission is reviewing key issues, from ethics reforms and public spending transparency to how commissioners are elected and interact with local tribes. Public input is crucial as the CRC sets priorities for proposed amendments to be voted on in November. Attend the CRC’s first town hall meeting in Sequim to learn more.

Tomorrow (Wednesday) marks the first town hall meeting of the Clallam County Charter Review Commission (CRC). This is a critical opportunity for residents to engage in shaping the future of county governance.

Why the charter matters

Clallam County operates under a home rule charter, serving as its local constitution and granting residents the ability to design a government structure tailored to their needs. This framework provides flexibility in governance, including electing officials, setting policies, and managing county affairs in ways that best serve the community.

Every five years, a Charter Review Commission—comprised of 15 elected residents (five per district)—assesses the charter and proposes amendments for voter approval. Public participation in this process ensures that the county government remains transparent, accountable, and responsive to current needs.

Your role in the review process

The CRC has been meeting twice a month since January and has been prioritizing community input to determine which amendments should be placed on the ballot this November. Public engagement is now essential in refining these priorities.

Current priority issues

The following issues have been identified by the CRC as priorities but are subject to change based on community feedback:

Governance and ethics

Note: items with an asterisk have been identified as priorities by the CRC.

Coroner position*: Due to a change in state law, the elected prosecuting attorney can no longer serve as coroner. Voters may decide whether the new coroner should be elected or appointed.

Code of Ethics with civil penalties*: Currently, there is a Code of Ethics for elected officials, but the Board of Commissioners removed penalties for violations. This amendment could establish enforceable penalties.

Reforming Board of Commissioner committee appointments*: This amendment could change how members are appointed to various county boards, such as the Trails Advisory Board, Animal Solutions Advisory Committee, and Board of Equalization.

Recusal requirement for commissioners*: Would mandate that County Commissioners recuse themselves from votes where they have a conflict of interest.

Restrictions on elected officials' advocacy: Would limit commissioners' ability to endorse policies that directly benefit organizations they are involved with.

Government-to-Government Relations and Training*: This amendment would require county officials to undergo government-to-government training to better understand and respect local tribes as sovereign governments, improving collaboration and mutual respect.

Restrictions on board membership for commissioners: This amendment would restrict commissioners from sitting on boards of organizations that receive county funding or influence county policies, addressing potential conflicts of interest.

Add “American governments” to Intergovernmental Relations section 1.20: This amendment would ensure that any Clallam County partnerships with foreign nations are subject to federal oversight to prevent conflicts of interest or foreign influence.

Elections and public participation

Return to district voting*: This amendment would ensure that only voters within a district vote for their county commissioner in both the primary and general elections, rather than countywide.

Elected Director of the Department of Community Development*: Clallam County is the only county in the U.S. with an elected DCD director, rather than appointed, which presents unique benefits and challenges.

Ranked Choice Voting (RCV)*: Voters would rank candidates in order of preference. Proponents say it saves money by eliminating runoffs, while opponents say it complicates voting.

Charter Review Commission frequency*: This would change the review cycle from every five years to ten.

Increased public engagement*: Could require monthly or quarterly town halls with the Board of Commissioners.

Public access to meetings: Would mandate greater transparency in decision-making processes involving public funds and require that meetings be held on land governed by county policy and state law.

Financial oversight and transparency

Board of County Commissioners spending transparency*: The Lower Dungeness Floodplain Restoration project was completed without a budget. This amendment would require detailed financial reporting.

Budget town halls*: Would ensure that budget presentations are free, public, and interactive.

Fair bidding process*: Could level the playing field for local businesses bidding against foreign corporations that avoid fees and taxes.

General fund reserve minimum*: This amendment would establish a fiscal reserve threshold to ensure long-term financial stability.

Transparency in public funds to nongovernmental organizations (NGOs)*:

This amendment would require financial transparency from any NGO the county contracts with, ensuring that public funds are allocated to organizations with clear and accessible financial records.

Tax increases by voter approval*: Currently, the Board of Commissioners can raise property taxes and increase the sales tax without voter approval. This amendment would require voter approval for any future tax increases.

Public services and infrastructure

Public Defender’s Office*: Clallam Public Defender’s Office is currently a private nonprofit that receives funding from the county. This amendment would incorporate it into county government.

Independent hearing examiner*: Would ensure that land use and zoning decisions are made impartially, free from political influence.

Trust land transfer program*: Affects the county’s collaboration with the Department of Natural Resources in managing forestland.

Lower permit costs for property and business owners*: Would reduce financial barriers for development.

Environmental and water management

Establishment of a Water Steward*: Would create a county position focused on long-term water management. Proponents cite climate change concerns, while opponents worry about expanding government costs.

Requirement to notify Bureau of Indian Affairs on adverse effects: Would mandate the county notify the BIA when land use changes affect county interests.

Additional proposed amendments

Increase number of County Commissioners*

Clarify vacancy language for commissioners & elected officials

Define Auditor, Treasurer, and CFO Responsibilities

Revise Procedures for Amending the Charter*

Define the duties of the Clerk of the Board which are currently unclear*

Clarify vacancy language for the charter*

Why public engagement matters

This list is not final—your input is vital in shaping these priorities before they are placed on the November ballot. The town hall provides an opportunity for you to voice concerns, suggest amendments, and ensure county governance aligns with the community's needs.

The Clallam County Charter Review Commission (CRC) is kicking off its first town hall event in District 1 (Sequim area), with plans to host similar gatherings in Districts 2 and 3.

Date: Tomorrow, Wednesday, March 26

Time: 5:30 PM – 7:30 PM

Location: KSQM Radio Community Room, 609 W. Washington Street, Suite #17, Sequim (in the corner of the old JCPenney Plaza)

This town hall will provide a brief overview of the commission’s role before opening the floor for community input. The CRC convenes once every five years to evaluate the county’s charter—its governing "constitution"—and propose ballot measures that county residents will vote on this fall.

Read the charter here.

Have recommendations for the CRC? Email the Clerk of the Board at loni.gores@clallamcountywa.gov (specify “CRC” in the subject line) or fill out the form here.

The CRC meets twice a month (2nd & 4th Mondays at 5:30 PM) at the Clallam County Courthouse in Port Angeles.

For upcoming meeting dates and more information, visit the CRC website here.

Join the conversation and make your voice heard at the first Charter Review Commission town hall!

