When "Washington Values" Stop at the Casino Door

At the Roosevelt Luncheon, Clallam Democrats praised fairness, equity, and shared responsibility. But their choice of a tax-exempt venue revealed a contradiction that local taxpayers can’t afford to ignore.

The Clallam County Democrats are calling their annual Roosevelt Luncheon a success. In their latest newsletter, Clallam Democrats Rising, they proudly wrote:

“We were extremely honored to have Governor Bob Ferguson as the keynote speaker at our annual Roosevelt Luncheon on September 6. He spoke eloquently about the sharp contrast between this administration’s divisive and destructive goals versus our own state’s successes in standing up for ‘our Washington values.’”

(Photo by Lisa Dekker.)

That photo credit is notable—because Lisa Dekker is the same activist filmed removing DNR boundary markers and delivering them to Olympia, an act that drew public scrutiny and raised questions about accountability.

“Sorry, DNR. Not Sorry,” says Lisa Dekker as she defaces public property.

Also featured in the newsletter was this line: “Choosing hope, joy, and resistance.”

Speaker Jessica Hernandez, described as a wife, mother, daughter, and farmer, moved the audience to tears with a heartfelt speech about the Latino community’s struggle against marginalization and silence. The event, we’re told, was deeply emotional—and it probably was.

But there’s a deeper irony beneath the surface.

While the luncheon spotlighted fairness, inclusion, and workers’ rights, it was held at 7 Cedars Casino, owned by the Jamestown S’Klallam Tribe, a sovereign nation —one of the only major employers in Clallam County that does not have to follow Washington State labor laws.

That means women employed there aren’t automatically entitled to Washington’s paid maternity leave, one of the very worker protections celebrated by Democrats statewide.

And yet, this is the venue Democrats chose for their event—celebrating “Washington values” inside a sovereign enterprise exempt from the laws and taxes that fund those values.

The Tax Talk

The same newsletter also came out in support of Proposition 1, the County’s proposed levy lid lift—a property tax increase to fund local services.

The Democrats argue that because the County can only raise property tax revenue by 1% per year while inflation averages around 3%, basic services are falling behind.

They write:

“Without a levy lid lift, the County will continue to cut services. For this reason, Clallam County Democrats have endorsed a YES vote on this proposition.”

It’s a well-reasoned argument—until you remember where the luncheon was held.

The Venue That Doesn’t Pay

7 Cedars Casino, a tax-exempt tribal enterprise, doesn’t pay:

Property taxes

Business & occupation taxes

Sales taxes

Vehicle license fees

Federal income taxes

Their gas station across the Jimmy Comelately Creek gets to keep 75% of the state fuel tax it collects.

Meanwhile, most Clallam County residents—and the small businesses that serve them—do have to pay these taxes. Last year, the Jamestown Corporation reported nearly $86 million in revenue—much of that corporation’s business is conducted on land that pays zero in property tax.

That lost revenue for the County—estimated between $1.1 and $3 million per year—is effectively shifted onto homeowners and small businesses who do pay taxes.

So, when Democrats hold their largest fundraiser of the year at a venue that doesn’t contribute to the property tax base, while simultaneously urging taxpayers to raise their own, the message becomes mixed.

It’s not about partisanship. It’s about consistency.

Clallam County Democrats oppose tax cuts for the wealthy, yet their event was held at 7 Cedars Casino, owned by the Jamestown Corporation, which reported nearly $86 million in revenue last year—much of it benefiting from tax exemptions. The Jamestown Tribe represents 209 members living locally.

The Real Message

Democrats often say they fight for equity, fairness, and shared responsibility—and many truly do. But if those principles matter, shouldn’t they apply equally to everyone?

If an event celebrates “Washington values,” shouldn’t it champion Washington workers, taxpayers, and businesses—especially those struggling to stay afloat against a competitor enjoying an unfair advantage?

When politicians and activists ask the public to “pay their fair share,” but hold their celebrations at places that don’t, it doesn’t just look inconsistent—it undermines trust.

Maybe next year’s Roosevelt Luncheon could celebrate those who actually live, work, and pay under the same rules as the rest of Clallam County.

That would be a true Washington value worth applauding.

