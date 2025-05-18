Clallam County Watchdog

Clallam County Watchdog

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Danetta Rutten's avatar
Danetta Rutten
3h

Harm Reduction does not work, it has never worked and we should have learned this lesson from Holland who was the first to try it 40 years ago. “ It didn’t work”. Why do these so called community leaders who have never been addicted to anything but power, think they know best?

This tax payer funded program is tearing our communities up little by little.

What a joke when the leader cannot define success but wants millions of dollars more to continue a defunct program.

The more services that we offer like this, the more derelicts come to our area and our communities look like shit. We the citizens pay for it not just through money but our lives and our property. It’s just not worth it.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Greg O.'s avatar
Greg O.
4h

I know these people think they are doing the right thing but when you have no accountability you create a problem that only compounds. Nothing will change unless people face consequences for their actions. This starts at the top with our governor and runs downhill. With our current political climate, I'm sorry to say that the likelihood of positive change is slim to none.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
58 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jeff Tozzer
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture