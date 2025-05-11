Clallam County Watchdog

Clallam County Watchdog

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lance Staub's avatar
Lance Staub
12h

Please keep up your excellent reporting.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies by Jeff Tozzer and others
Jennifer's avatar
Jennifer
11h

This year’s budget proposal includes deeply concerning cuts that suggest a return to an “Indian Termination Era” mentality. While a few programs, like Head Start and drinking water infrastructure, see modest gains, the overall budget reflects a significant rollback of critical resources for Tribal communities.

Key Proposed Cuts to Indian Country:

26.2% cut to HHS, affecting programs critical to health outcomes in Indian Country.

$1.7 billion cut from Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA), leaving just $6 billion for “priority activities.”

Elimination of the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP).

$1 billion cut to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), including funding for Tribal Opioid Response.

$674 million cut from the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services, though the proposal claims it won’t impact recipients.

$770 million cut from the Community Services Block Grant program.

30.5% cut to the Department of the Interior.

Nearly $1 billion cut from Bureau of Indian Affairs (BIA).

$617 million cut from BIA programs supporting Tribal self-governance.

$107 million cut from BIA Public Safety and Justice programs.

$187 million cut from the Bureau of Indian Education construction account.

Elimination of discretionary awards under Community Development Financial Institutions (CDFI).

Elimination of competitive NAHASDA grants.

Cuts to Community Development Block Grants (CDBG

I'm not sure how cuts in these programs will affect the Tribes ability for land acquisitions, but there seems to be a scramble for funding right now.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies by Jeff Tozzer and others
87 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jeff Tozzer
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture