Clallam County Watchdog

Clallam County Watchdog

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Greg O.'s avatar
Greg O.
5h

Equity in today's standards is just another word for racism. I am so disgusted by our so called leaders. Wait, they are not leaders, they are self serving scum...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
MK's avatar
MK
5h

I think that you laid out the case rather well in this post for anyone who missed it. The mayor is not in control, he has a handler.

https://www.ccwatchdog.com/p/whos-really-running-the-city-of-sequim?utm_source=post-banner&utm_medium=web&utm_campaign=posts-open-in-app&triedRedirect=true

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
38 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jeff Tozzer
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture