The League of Women Voters of Clallam County claims to value inclusion for all. But when they invited only Gen Z and Millennials to a cash-incentivized workshop to improve the ballot envelope, it left many asking: is this really the open, equitable approach the League promises?

The League of Women Voters of Clallam County (LWVCLA) recently announced a virtual workshop aimed at improving Washington’s ballot envelope, offering $125 to selected Gen Z and Millennial participants. While the intent to engage younger voters is commendable, the structure of this initiative raises important questions about whether it aligns with the League’s own principles of equity and inclusion.

The League’s stated values

On its website and in public statements, the LWVCLA positions itself as “a League for All.” Their materials emphasize that “ALL citizens should play a critical role in advocacy,” and that diversity, equity, and inclusion are central to their mission. They define inclusion as providing “equal access to opportunities and resources,” and equity as ensuring that “those in the room have what they need to thrive.” The League also encourages members to reflect on who might be missing from the table and to actively work to remove barriers to participation.

A disconnect in practice

Despite these commitments, the workshop’s eligibility criteria are limited to Gen Z and Millennials, excluding older generations from a process that affects all voters. This approach runs counter to the League’s call to “remove systemic barriers” and to ensure that a diverse cross-section of the community is represented. The process of qualifying for the workshop-requiring a survey with unclear selection criteria-further muddies the waters, casting doubt on the transparency and fairness of participant selection.

The question of incentives

While offering a financial incentive is a common tactic to boost participation, combining it with restrictive eligibility requirements and an unclear process can create the impression of exclusivity. This conflicts with the League’s own guidance to foster a sense of belonging for all and to be vigilant about bias in their practices.

Moving forward

For an organization dedicated to empowering every voter and strengthening democracy, it’s essential that initiatives like this reflect the values they preach. The LWVCLA would do well to promote opportunities for civic engagement that are open to all, with clear and transparent criteria for participation. Only then can the League truly claim to be “a League for All.”

