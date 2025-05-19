Clallam County Watchdog

14h

Jeff, you should bring up the fact that we do not live in a democracy, we live in a constitutional republic. These people are wacko and need to be held accountable. Their arrogance blows me away.

14hEdited

Every part of Clallam County government is a dog and pony show for special interests. They can't even get the hearing process right and are caught putting the cart before the horse over and over.

That is because the decision has already been made by the "consortium" that work in NOPLE, SERN and NODC. This "consortium is over half a dozen non-profit groups I have yet to completely unravel. The Whitener group and Bonneville Environmental Foundation works with the Washington State Department of Ecology and has decided policy for every watershed from Jefferson County to the Coast. "The Backbone Team" was not mentioned by the LOV or anyone on the Charter review Commission. https://floodplainsbydesign.org/about/backbone/. The Backbone Team has been making watershed decisions since 2009.

NGO Backbone Purpose & Focus

1. Championing the vision of integrated floodplain management

2. Supporting communications, collaboration, and learning across the network of floodplain practitioners

3. Evaluating outcomes to enable continual learning and improvements

4. Supporting changes in policies to support a transition to integrated, watershed-scale river management

5. Increasing funding for planning and project implementation

The FbD Network

Individuals who participate in FbD-convened groups, events and activities are referred to as “the network”, including a wide range of:

Representatives and staff from Tribal nations; local, State and Federal agencies or non-governmental organizations; and consulting firms;

Watersheds and jurisdictions, from those with large and complex collaborations and project pipelines, to locations with isolated or even solo practitioners;

Communities, from those dominated by agricultural production to extremely urban environments, and communities who have been underserved and overburdened by past and current systems;

Flood dynamics, from areas with significant flood risk to areas with less flood risk;

Interests, from applied to research and academia; and

Local Elected officials at special service districts, county commissions, mayors, flood control zone districts or board positions on Conservation Districts.

The individuals, organizations, agencies, tribes, places and communities bring a broad range of:

Experience: This includes people who draw on generations of knowledge, bring decades of professional expertise or are new to the field or bringing integrated floodplain management (IFM) or integrated projects to their watershed for the first time.

Expertise: Members represent many interests and skills, from community organizers, to fishers and farmers, to engineers, to industry professionals, to recreational advocates, bureaucrats, elected officials, and non-profit expertise. They also bring Tribal governance, local, state and federal agency regulatory, planning or grant management.

Aspirations and opinions: FbD is a network where participants may not agree on everything. This is acknowledged and valued.

Passion for collaborative approaches rooted in traditional values, prioritizing safety, stability, and a healthier ecological future for all.

