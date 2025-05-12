Clallam County Watchdog

John Worthington
3h

The "non-partisan" position overwhelmed by "partisan" commissioners running the progressive handbook play by play.

Not leaders of any type. Just another person who can't explain how a fire can burn timber up to the edge of a river and it can be "beneficial" but when it is harvested for timber it cannot. These people are so full of shit and themselves, they need to wear masks.

Sally Kincaid
3h

Thanks, again, Jeff. You put things in clear language that we can digest. You often put words to the niggling feelings in the back of my brain - things that set off alarm bells, that I can’t quite put my finger on.

The one item in the survey that I have issues with is the Ranked Choice Voting. I don’t like the idea, probably because I don’t trust our current election system. It’s too easy to manipulate. I might feel differently if we go back to in-person voting with I.d.

