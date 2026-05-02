A candidate’s kids find attack ads plastered across downtown. A citizen offers to expand a controversial shower program. A fugitive is tracked down by K-9. And a suspect in a child exploitation case walks free. Add in activist rhetoric, political targeting, and policy contradictions—and you start to see the pattern. Welcome to this week’s Social Media Saturday.

Stickers, Kids, and a Lesson in Respect

Thursday night’s meetup at Barhop in Port Angeles brought out a strong crowd to meet 24th Legislative District candidate Marcia Kelbon. Jake Seegers was there too—with his kids.

But on the way out, attendees noticed something else: downtown had been peppered with stickers targeting Seegers, calling him a “carpetbagger” and “out of town real estate investor.”

His kids thought it was funny—spotting their dad’s face hidden around town—but Seegers used the moment as a teaching opportunity: respect property, and focus on debating ideas—not tearing people down.

Because here’s the reality: someone now has to clean that up. Either business owners remove them from benches and railings, or taxpayers fund city crews to scrape them off public property.

And here’s where the double standard comes into focus. Some of Clallam County’s own elected commissioners have openly placed stickers on their county-issued laptops—public property—and defended it as a form of personal expression.

So when defacing public surfaces becomes “expression” in one context, but a nuisance in another, it’s fair to ask: where’s the line?

And this morning? Seegers is out volunteering in the “Big Spring Spruce Up,” helping clean the same downtown others chose to deface.

Which raises a fair question—if you believe in your candidate, why not promote their record instead?

“Mike French has made our county safer.”

“Mike French has made Clallam County more affordable.”

Wear it. Post it. Stand behind it.

But don’t stick it on someone else’s property.

Shower Vouchers and Shifting Boundaries

After the Shore Pool Board unanimously voted to reinstate shower vouchers distributed through the County’s Harm Reduction Center, one local resident took things a step further.

Jon Redmond suggested he might purchase vouchers himself and distribute them—so recipients wouldn’t be limited to morning hours and could access showers alongside families and children throughout the day.

That raises an obvious question: if expanded access is the goal, why not offer that access at his home?

Or better yet—why not direct people to Serenity House? It’s a taxpayer-funded facility, designed as a shelter, and already equipped with showers. The bus goes there for free twice an hour.

Instead, vouchers are being handed out at the Harm Reduction Center alongside drug paraphernalia—pick up a crack pipe cleaning kit, a meth pipe, a “boofing kit,” and a shower voucher, all in the same place.

K-9 Dutch Gets It Done

Credit where it’s due: the Clallam County Sheriff’s Office—and multiple partner agencies—apprehended a Department of Corrections escapee in Carlsborg this week after a coordinated manhunt.

The suspect, 21-year-old Matthew T. Griffis, fled on foot when deputies attempted contact. What followed was a multi-agency response involving local, state, and regional law enforcement.

But it was K-9 “Dutch” who ultimately closed the gap—tracking Griffis to his final location, where he surrendered.

Strong work by law enforcement.

Which makes this worth remembering: at a recent Public Safety Town Hall, Commissioner Mike French was one of just three attendees—out of 172—who said Clallam County is as safe, or safer, than it was four years ago.

Serious Charges, Same-Day Release

Another case raising serious concerns: a 23-year-old Sequim man facing multiple felony charges related to child sexual abuse material was arrested—and then released on personal recognizance.

The investigation was extensive, involving dark web activity, cryptocurrency transactions, and digital concealment tools.

Despite the severity of the charges, the suspect was released with conditions.

So the question becomes unavoidable:

Is Clallam County really safer than it was four years ago?

When Activism Crosses the Line

On Nextdoor, one local activist warned that “the wealthiest white men are a greater threat to safety than the unhoused.”

Swap out the “white” demographic—would that statement be acceptable? Or would it be racist?

This same individual is an educator in the Chimicum School District and is being considered by the county commissioners to fill a vacant position on the Developmental Disability Advisory Committee.

Targeting, Complaints, and Political Theater

Backed by the League of Women Voters, Indivisible has found a new focus: Jake Seegers.

Members are encouraging complaints to the Public Disclosure Commission, labeling him “under fire,” and describing him as a “MAGA in Patagonia clothing.”

The irony? The PDC complaint centers on a technical issue with font size on campaign signs—something the campaign is actively correcting.

At the same time, critics speculate that a photo of Seegers’ daughter holding syringes collected during a beach cleanup might not even be real.

Here’s a simple challenge: If you claim misinformation—prove it.

Point to the exact claim. Provide the evidence.

Otherwise, it’s just noise.

And if you support a candidate? Build them up.

Volunteer. Donate. Promote their ideas.

That’s how elections are supposed to work.

A Warning from Whatcom County

A warning out of Whatcom County is gaining traction—and it’s something worth paying attention to locally.

A county councilmember is raising concerns about new Comprehensive Plan language that reframes land as “unceded” and introduces policies encouraging “Land Back,” land transfers, and expanded co-management.

The key issue isn’t acknowledgment of history—it’s what comes next.

Because once that language is adopted, it becomes the legal foundation for permitting, land use decisions, and future policy direction.

That means impacts on:

Property rights

Permitting timelines

Job creation

Housing affordability

And once it’s written into policy—it’s no longer theoretical.

It’s enforceable.

Could it happen here?

That depends on how closely people are paying attention.

Another Week on the Scanner

And finally, from the police scanner this week:

More burglaries.

More people slumped behind the wheel of running vehicles.

More out-of-area warrants.

Just another week in Clallam County… but is it safer than it was four years ago?

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