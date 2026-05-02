Clallam County Watchdog

Clallam County Watchdog

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Chris Clark's avatar
Chris Clark
2h

I did my clean up, I took down all the ones I found along the rails, on posts by the parking lot machine etc.

Jake Seegers supporters and Jake must be making an impact if they’re defacing property or are they taking Mike French’s playbook., a little property destruction is needed to get someone’s point across.

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Michael J Williams's avatar
Michael J Williams
2h

When you get into a tight place and everything goes against you, till it seems as though you could not hold on a minute longer, never give up then, for that is just the place and time that the tide will turn. When you are down to nothing, God is up to something. The faithful see the invisible, believe the incredible and then receive the impossible. Where liberty dwells there is my country.

Benjamin Franklin

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