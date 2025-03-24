Commissioners consider a new sales tax for arts programs. Meanwhile, you’re paying for their costly trips while they ignore pressing financial issues. Rather than tackling budget concerns, they draft letters about federal cuts while burdening taxpayers at home. Are our commissioners prioritizing fiscal responsibility over political posturing?

The pace at which the Jamestown Tribe is converting property that contributes to Clallam County’s tax base into tax-free trust land is accelerating. Three more parcels have now reached the final step in this process, marked by a notification from the Bureau of Indian Affairs (BIA) to the Clallam County Commissioners. This notification extends an invitation for any “adversely affected” entity to appeal the decision. Given Clallam County’s struggling economy and dwindling tax revenue, no entity is more affected than the county itself.

The first property in question is a mere third of an acre, and the BIA approved the application after receiving no written objections to rebut the claim of “minimal adverse impacts.”

The second parcel is considerably larger at 27.58 acres. Although the County Assessor submitted a cover letter detailing the land’s value and the taxes currently collected, the letter failed to explicitly object or outline adverse impacts.

The third parcel is the most significant—68.31 acres. The BIA, once again, determined there was no opposition, as no written comments challenged the claim of minimal adverse impacts. Notably, the Clallam County Board of Commissioners has never submitted an objection to these trust land conversions, despite requests from concerned constituents and the clear financial toll of removing taxable land from the rolls.

Selective outrage

Rather than focusing on the tangible loss of tax revenue, the Commissioners have been busy drafting a different kind of letter. The latest draft, to be discussed in today’s 9:00 a.m. work session, is a plea to federal leaders regarding staff reductions at Olympic National Park. Curiously, the letter does not acknowledge the federal workers who lost their jobs when the Jamestown Tribe assumed control of the Dungeness and Protection Island refuges.

The letter laments economic tensions between Clallam County and Canada, yet it ignores the growing tensions between Clallam County and the Jamestown Tribe over tax-free land acquisitions. It speaks of cuts in government services but makes no mention of reductions in county services—cuts driven not by external forces, but by the Commissioners’ own financial mismanagement. Instead, they focus on Medicaid cuts, warning that “local taxpayers will continue to shoulder the entire burden.”

And then comes the kicker: the Commissioners’ passionate plea for governmental integrity. Every agency “holds significant responsibility,” they write. Every agency “exists to better serve and support all Americans.” The letter ends on a dramatic note, decrying the Administration’s disregard for the rule of law and warning of “disastrous consequences for our community and our democracy.”

If there’s anything Clallam County residents despise from their government, it’s unpredictability, an increasing tax burden, and a lack of integrity. Unfortunately, their own Commissioners seem to embody all three.

Fiscal responsibility? Not here.

One might assume that, given the county’s shrinking tax base and uncertain federal funding, the Commissioners would be exercising fiscal restraint. That assumption would be wrong.

Commissioner Mark Ozias has racked up a hefty travel bill this month after traveling to Olympia to work with the Washington State Association of Counties (WSAC)—a lobbying group advocating for property tax increases and a pay-per-mile tax. If that weren’t enough, taxpayers also footed the bill for his trip to Washington, D.C. to attend the National Association of Counties (NACO) conference.

So far, Ozias’ involvement with these organizations has cost Clallam County taxpayers over $1,500 this month alone.

Pushing a sales tax hike while complaining about tax burdens

Upon returning from Washington, D.C., Ozias shared insights from a workshop about using the arts for economic development.

“I was interested to learn that Arts comprise a larger percentage of our country’s GDP than any other sector except for retail. So, that’s more than building, more than construction, more than transportation, etcetera. Arts are responsible for 4.31% of the country’s GDP. They are a net-generating industry, and there was a lot of reinforcement that local government is where support for the arts needs to happen. That it should not be left to chance.”

Coincidentally, the Commissioners are now revisiting the Cultural Access Program tax at today’s work session. This tax increase, which was shelved last year, would raise the county sales tax by one-tenth of 1%. According to the meeting agenda, local arts advocates have requested its reconsideration. Commissioner Randy Johnson was hesitant last year, questioning whether a tax increase is appropriate given the county’s economic condition. Commissioner Mike French, however, was advocating for the tax’s implementation without a public vote. Commissioner Mark Ozias, while supportive, believed it should be put to the people.

Proponents argue that the tax could fund art and drama therapy for incarcerated individuals. Commissioner French even suggested directing funds to the North Olympic Salmon Coalition to teach West End kids how to fish.

Grandparents can take the day off knowing they are paying the government to teach their grandkids how to fish.

A government of hypocrisy

The Commissioners lament a shrinking tax base but refuse to challenge the ongoing loss of taxable land. They cry foul over cuts to federal programs but turn a blind eye to economic decisions happening right in their own backyard. They decry a shifting tax burden while actively lobbying for higher property taxes and new sales taxes.

If Clallam County residents are tired of reckless spending, shifting priorities, and selective outrage, they might start by looking at the very people who claim to represent them. Their commissioners aren’t leading—they’re playing politics at taxpayer expense.

Stay engaged

At today’s 9:00 am work session, the commissioners will discuss their draft letter regarding federal decisions. They will also discuss the Cultural Access Program tax. Details about attending in person or virtually can be found here.

On Tuesday, public comment is allowed at the Commissioners’ Meeting, which begins at 10:00 am. Details can be found here.

