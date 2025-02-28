One organization’s latest project raises serious transparency concerns amid unanswered questions.

When the Clallam County Commissioners awarded $800,000 in taxpayer money from the Opportunity Fund to Habitat for Humanity, citizens began asking tough questions. Chief among them: Why was the contract for Habitat’s largest housing project to date awarded to the Jamestown Tribe without opening the bid process to other contractors?

Scrutiny intensified when it was revealed that the Jamestown Tribe had previously donated $50,000 to Habitat. The transaction created the appearance of a quid pro quo—was a $50,000 donation influencing a $2.6 million contract?

Habitat’s Vice President, Danny Steiger, swiftly responded with a letter to CC Watchdog, insisting that the donation had no bearing on the decision. “As for the $50,000 donation from Jamestown, I want to be clear: it had no influence on our decision to proceed with JST for Lyon’s Landing,” he wrote.

However, Steiger acknowledged that the Tribe had approached Habitat “early in the process.” This raises further questions: How early? And how did the Tribe know to offer its services before other contractors had a chance?

Steiger also disclosed that “JST has been a long-time supporter of Habitat” and emphasized the importance of recognizing key partnerships. Coincidentally, JST was the only entity able to meet the project’s price, timing, and availability requirements—an assertion difficult to verify since no other bids were solicited.

Steiger concluded his letter by stating, “I welcome the opportunity to discuss these matters further,” and emphasized, “By working together with transparency and mutual support, we can ensure that affordable housing projects continue to succeed and serve our community for years to come.”

The situation became even murkier when it was revealed that Habitat for Humanity of Clallam County had hired a Native American Housing Liaison. This led to speculation that taxpayer funds were being used for housing that might not serve the broader community. A simple solution to dispel concerns? Habitat could share the job description.

However, repeated requests for transparency were met with evasiveness.

Correspondence timeline

January 5, 2025

CC Watchdog: I heard Rick Dickinson is leaving the Center for Inclusive Entrepreneurship to be the Native American Housing Liaison for Habitat for Humanity. Is that for your Clallam County division of HFH? If so, could you share the job description for that position?

January 7, 2025

Colleen Robinson (CEO, Habitat for Humanity of Clallam County): The Habitat Stores and Build site are open Tuesday through Sat. Affiliate Office Staff work Mon – Friday, no one works on Sunday, thus your request could not be met over the weekend.

CC Watchdog: That makes sense, I hope you enjoyed your weekend… could you share the job description for that position?

January 8, 2025

Colleen Robinson: Habitat Clallam will be sending a press release out soon regarding our new Native American Housing Liaison position, please keep an eye out.

February 22, 2025

CC Watchdog (to Robinson and Steiger): I saw Rick Dickinson has assumed his new role. When will the press release about his new position be published? Could you please send a copy of his job description?

Habitat for Humanity and its Vice President Danny Steiger have not responded.

Transparency is not always comfortable, but it is necessary—especially in a county where backroom dealings and a culture of secrecy have plagued institutions ranging from the commissioner boardroom to the Sequim City Council, the Sequim School District, and even local nonprofits like the Olympic Peninsula Humane Society.

If Habitat for Humanity wants to maintain public trust and fulfill its mission of housing the most vulnerable members of our community, it must start answering these pressing questions. Dodging accountability only fuels suspicion. The people of Clallam County deserve clarity on how their tax dollars and donations are being spent.

Humane Society update

This Saturday, after “intensive self-reflection,” the Olympic Peninsula Humane Society will be holding an Open House at its reopening Bark House:

Saturday, March 1st 12:30 - 4 pm 1743 Old Olympic Hwy, Port Angeles, WA 98362

Despite receiving taxpayer and donor funds, the Olympic Peninsula Humane Society has consistently refused to answer questions about the financial mismanagement that led to the closure of its Bark House location. Money went missing while staff received raises and a PR firm was paid for damage control. Profits took precedence over transparency and animal care, leaving an outraged public in the dark.

