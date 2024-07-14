Constructed in 2016, the “Bark House” and the 9.5-acre canine campus on Old Olympic Highway will be sold later this year as Olympic Peninsula Humane Society struggles financially.

Eight years after building a new shelter, the Olympic Peninsula Humane Society (OPHS) is shuttering its "Bark House'' campus on Old Olympic Highway. The decision to close the dog-only facility has no impact on the "Kitty City" campus located in Carlsborg, but it means that OPHS is no longer accepting dogs and will not for the foreseeable future. This also means that the Clallam County Sheriff's Department, which contracts with OPHS for Animal Control and animal licensing services, no longer has a facility to place dogs.

Jason Stipp, who became OPHS Executive Director this spring, released a statement on the shelter’s website that said the closure is due to unsustainably high operating costs, the unprecedented number of animal surrenders, and the maintenance of two campuses that are five miles apart. However, there may be other factors at play.

In December of last year, the previous Executive Director, Luanne Hinkle, gave a presentation to the Clallam County Board of Commissioners. She was there to renegotiate a contract between the county and OPHS, which routinely shelters animals found by the county's Animal Control Officer. The agency also takes in strays and surrendered animals from county residents who can no longer care for their pets.

Hinkle, who asked that the annual contract be raised from $104,000 to $125,000, said, "The money that the county is spending in this contract is very well spent." She also stated her goal was to answer all their questions.

One of the first questions was, "What is the price per kennel?" Essentially, how much money does each unit cost? Whether talking about animal shelters or pricing cars that roll off an assembly line, this is perhaps the most basic question when operating a business or balancing a budget.

"This is a very difficult number to hang our hat on," answered Hinkle. She explained that some animals come from animal control and are in dire need of veterinary intervention. She also talked about overcrowding in shelters being a huge nationwide problem. However, despite assuring the commissioners that she was "all about the data,” Hinkle did not offer a figure or attempt to estimate the price per kennel and the commissioners didn’t press her, the OPHS Bark House Manager, or the OPHS Board President for an answer.

"Yes, we do transfer animals in from other shelters," explained Hinkle. When there is a demand for small dogs (lap dogs are desirable for older county residents), specialty animals are transferred to OPHS. Hinkle explained that dogs from Clallam County are also transferred out of the county and that the dog-swapping results in a near-even wash.

Regular attendees know that the commissioners’ boardroom has a revolving door for agencies and special interests looking for taxpayer funds. The commissioners rarely, if ever, say “no” or offer something less than what is being asked for. Questions may be asked, but if they are deflected, the commissioners don’t follow up. The request for a $21,000 increase in the OPHS contract was no different.

“Thank you for your renewed commitment,” praised Commissioner Ozias who attended via Zoom. “Thank you for all the incredible work you do on behalf of animals and families here in our county.”

Commissioner Johnson said he had one final question to ask. “Are you and your husband planning on a trip when you retire?”

“He’s still working!” Hinkle replied to much laughter. “I’m going to get more involved in the community and be on one of these advisory boards,” she said before departing.

During December’s presentation, Hinkle didn’t indicate OPHS was facing financial Armageddon. In fact, she said the facility was planning a 550-square-foot addition this year. OPHS says on its website that its volunteer program is being revised but has been “on hold” for the last two months. Just last month, OPHS Board President Marti Oldham admitted there were challenges but she didn’t mention an impending catastrophe.

With an expansion in the plans, the revamping of a volunteer program, and a positive outlook from the Board of Directors, news that OPHS will be closing and selling a property came as a shock.

Last year's 2023 Form 990 filed with the IRS is telling. Total revenue was down 28% from $1,511,405 to $1,183,029. However, salaries, compensation, and benefits increased from $758,324 to $1,025,174 — a 35% jump in one year.

One salary experienced a 48% increase. Luanne Hinkle, who began as Executive Director in late 2017, received a salary increase from $95,816 in 2022 to $141,933 the following year.

A look at 2023 expenses may also shed light on the financial shortfall. Last year's total expenses were $1,725,676, but the expenses for animal care were only $139,755. Staff compensation, when combined with the earnings of Hinkle, totaled $909,038. Among other costs, office expenses were $108,064. Out of $1,725,676 in expenses, only 8% went to animal care. If caring for our county's stray, surrendered, and seized animals was a priority for OPHS in 2023, that wasn’t reflected in the numbers.

For some, it may not make sense to give $100 to an animal shelter, knowing that only $8 of that donation goes directly to animal care.

Official OPHS Board of Directors statement:

The decision to close the Bark House campus was the most difficult decision any of our board members have made. It was gut-wrenching. We consulted with many people outside the organization, including donors, financial experts, and previous board members. We ran through every possible scenario before coming to the conclusion that this was the best course of action to ensure the longevity of the organization, uphold our mission statement, and honor our donors and the investment made in OPHS by the public. By scaling down our operations, we can consolidate, restructure, and streamline, making cost-effective changes.

We recognize that public and private donors have invested time and money into the acquisition of the Old Olympic property and the building of the Bark House. It is of utmost importance to us that we honor their legacy. We feel our plan to sell the old Olympic property, including the Bark House structure will continue to benefit dogs in the long term. This investment will be used to create a new facility that is more cost-effective, safe, and comfortable for the animals. The honorary benches, memorial garden, pavers, and donor plaques will all be moved to the new property so they may continue to be enjoyed always.

We have tried to communicate the urgency of our situation to local agencies many times over the past several months. We are a shelter, not animal control. Our mission is to save as many lives as possible. Despite informing animal control of our overcapacity and inability to accept more animals, we were advised to euthanize dogs to make room. Our conflicting ideology lies in the fact that animal control's job is to control the animal population, while our job is to save lives.

We will never euthanize an adoptable animal due to their length of stay or lack of space. Animals that come to us often require extensive rehabilitation and resources, which we are committed to providing. We invest thousands of dollars in each of these animals to give them a chance at adoption. I want to reiterate, that no adoptable animal will be euthanized.

Our finances are routinely audited, and we had a successful audit done in March by a reputable CPA firm. We have good leadership skills within our Board and Executive Director, and we are fighting for a worthy cause. It's all about the animals.

We are committed to transparency and are working diligently to respond to calls and emails, find homes for the dogs, and plan for our future. There is much speculation and many rumors circulating. It is important for us to provide factual answers to these questions. Although there are only a few of us, we are working diligently to gather the specific data needed to provide accurate information. It may take some time, but we are dedicated to getting the facts out as quickly as possible. We ask for patience and understanding from the community, and we thank those who continue to support us during this difficult time.