Clallam County Watchdog

Clallam County Watchdog

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Jeff Tozzer's avatar
Jeff Tozzer
5h

The League of Women Voters did not answer yesterday's questions about whether the organization safeguards against its activist members having inappropriate relationships with children. Here is today's email to the board of the Shore Aquatic Center, sent to Mike.French@ClallamCountyWA.gov, Randy.Johnson@ClallamCountyWA.gov, ncarr@cityofpa.us, losuggs@cityofpa.us, gshield6@icloud.com:

Dear Board Members,

With everything going on around Tumwater Creek and nearby areas, what steps are you currently taking to make sure the Shore Aquatic Center remains a safe place for families and kids? Specifically, how are you accounting for the presence of transient individuals and, in some cases, people with criminal histories in the immediate vicinity?

I’m also curious how the board weighs programs like vouchers or expanded access against the need to maintain a safe environment for the community that uses and supports the facility.

I’d appreciate any insight you can share.

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Lynae Hall's avatar
Lynae Hall
7h

Jeff…you work so hard to keep us informed with such good information…Thank You

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