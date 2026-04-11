A single social media post, a controversial voucher program, and a wave of public backlash reveal just how quickly local policy can unravel—and how disconnected leadership may be from the consequences playing out in real time.

It started quietly.

Two people—Stacey Richards, a recovering addict with a large online following, and county commissioner candidate Jake Seegers—walked along Tumwater Creek. What they found wasn’t just environmental degradation. It was the human cost of policies that encourage people trapped in addiction to live outdoors.

They talked to people living in the camps. Heard their stories. Saw the reality up close.

And then one man showed Jake something he said he had received from the County’s harm reduction center: a voucher for a free shower at the Shore Aquatic Center.

That moment changed everything.

Jake featured the voucher in an article. The very next day, CC Watchdog reported that more than one-third of registered sex offenders in Port Angeles are classified as transient. Then Stacey posted about the vouchers.

Within 48 hours, over 100,000 people had seen it.

Shortly after, the Shore Aquatic Center announced the voucher program would be discontinued, citing “large scale negative feedback.”

Now, the issue is headed to the pool board for public discussion on April 28th at 3:00 p.m. Existing vouchers will still be honored—for now—and public comment will be allowed.

Which raises a question that shouldn’t be controversial:

How did we get to a point where policies effectively invite transient populations—including registered sex offenders—to share facilities with children and families?

That’s not rhetoric. That’s reality. And it’s a question the board will need to answer.

Board members are:

Mike French , County Commissioner

Randy Johnson , County Commissioner

Navarra Carr , Port Angeles City Councilmember

LaTrisha Suggs , Port Angeles City Councilmember

Greg Sheild

Signs, Donuts, and Doorsteps

Jake Seegers’ campaign is picking up steam. Yard signs have arrived, and he’s hosting a casual meet-and-greet this morning from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 224 E 1st Street—the former Coffee Box.

Stop by, grab a donut, a sign, and meet the candidate. By his own account, connecting with people has been the best part of the campaign so far.

When “Dialogue” Gets Shut Down

Indivisible Sequim, now aligned with the League of Women Voters under the banner of “defending democracy,” appears to be limiting that very principle.

Comments are being turned off. Users are being removed—some reportedly for simply reading CC Watchdog.

At some point, it stops looking like civic engagement and starts looking like ideological gatekeeping — a signature trait of League of Women Voters activism.

Let’s be clear about what CC Watchdog is—and isn’t.

This is opinion. It’s grounded in facts, but it doesn’t pretend neutrality. The goal isn’t to present every side equally—it’s to push for transparency and accountability in local government.

You don’t have to agree. You don’t even have to read it.

But shutting down discussion because you don’t like the perspective? That says more about the critics than the content.

“Grassroots” with a D.C. Detour

Indivisible Sequim is also asking for donations.

But there’s a catch: contributions are routed through The Indivisible Project in Washington, D.C., before (they say) returning to local efforts.

For a “grassroots” organization, that’s an interesting structure.

A Steakhouse and a Double Standard

A new upscale steakhouse—Crazy Harry’s—is opening across from Sequim City Hall.

Not everyone is thrilled.

One commenter argued it represents the divide between “haves and have-nots.” This, from someone affiliated with the local food bank—an organization with no income limits, where luxury vehicles regularly line up for free groceries.

Public records show a home tied to the same name valued at over $800,000.

So which is it?

Running a restaurant in Clallam County is a financial gamble. It takes capital, risk, and long hours. Meanwhile, some institutions distribute goods with no eligibility requirements.

One model requires effort. The other, increasingly, does not.

Food Banks… and Legal Clinics?

The Port Angeles Food Bank is now hosting a free “Tenant Rights Seminar,” offering legal consultations on eviction and renter protections.

Which leads to a simple question:

Where’s the landlord rights seminar?

Sequim, or Seguin?

A historical map recently surfaced suggesting Sequim may once have been called “Seguin.”

That challenges the widely accepted origin story—that “Sequim” derived from the Klallam word “Skwim,” meaning “hunting grounds.”

Local history may not be as settled as we think.

Politics Disguised as Conservation

Local activist Tim Wheeler took to Facebook to frame the Clallam Conservation District election as something far bigger than conservation.

According to Wheeler, candidate Wendy Rae Johnson’s involvement in rallies, vigils, and social justice causes made the race a stand against “MAGA extremists.”

He also claimed CCD staff are unpaid volunteers.

They’re not.

Public records show compensation ranging from $40 to $79 per hour.

Meanwhile, a new $5 parcel fee will transfer roughly $2 million from property owners to the CCD over the next decade.

Apparently, that’s now part of the fight against extremism.

Endorsements and Contradictions

State candidate Kaylee Kuehn has secured an endorsement from Commissioner Mike French, praising his leadership and commitment to public service.

This is the same commissioner who has publicly stated that property destruction is “usually the only way we’ve ever seen actual change happen.”

Voters can decide how those two ideas fit together.

The Weekly Reality Check

This week’s scanner reports tell a familiar story:

Repeat shoplifters, released again.

Mental health crises at the transit center.

Violent offenders cycling through the system.

Indecent exposure incidents.

Just another week in Clallam County.

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