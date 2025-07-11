Clallam County Commissioners say they want public input — but is it only from those who pay to play? Despite repeated calls for open dialogue and a town hall that revealed a costly oversight, the Board has gone silent on real engagement. Emails go unanswered, Q&A sessions are ignored, and public commenters are cut off — unless they happen to be campaign donors. As commissioners find time for parades and pie judging, many residents are left wondering: Is Clallam County government still working for the people, or just the well-connected?

Engaging with Clallam County’s three elected commissioners — Mike French, Mark Ozias, and Randy Johnson — is becoming increasingly difficult. The last time they held a public town hall was nine months ago. That event, widely viewed as a success, gave residents a rare opportunity to ask questions and receive real-time answers. It was so effective that private citizen John Worthington was able to alert the commissioners to a $369,000 contract they had unknowingly approved.

That was the last time the public was afforded such access.

Since then, communication with the Board has been limited to formal public comment sessions during Tuesday meetings — where questions are rarely answered — or through email, which many residents say go unanswered altogether.

County Administrator Todd Mielke recently proposed a simple solution: dedicate 30 minutes after each weekly meeting for public Q&A. But despite weeks passing since the suggestion, the Board has not responded or acted. Commissioners have previously cited time constraints, staffing concerns, and the Charter Review Commission’s use of county space as reasons for avoiding more direct engagement.

And yet, they do seem to have time for other activities.

Commissioner Randy Johnson spent the Fourth of July judging an apple pie contest.

Commissioner Mike French recently visited the Port Angeles Food Bank for a hot sauce tasting event.

Commissioner Mark Ozias served as keynote speaker at Sequim’s Pride parade.

Meanwhile, the only official forum the public is given to address their elected leaders is a three-minute comment slot during Tuesday meetings. Comments are listened to — but rarely acknowledged or responded to. Chair Mike French has made it clear: public comment is for input, not dialogue.

That policy is enforced to the second. If a speaker goes over time, Commissioner French cuts them off — sometimes mid-sentence. It happens almost weekly.

At the July 8th meeting, local resident Norma Turner spoke about concerns raised in The Atlantic magazine regarding ICE agents operating while wearing masks and not presenting identification. At 3 minutes and 25 seconds, French interrupted her with “Thanks, if you could just wrap up.” Turner continued anyway, finishing just under the four-minute mark.

[View Turner’s public comment here and advance to 44:00.]

It was surprising leniency from Commissioner French, who has previously been strict about time limits. For instance, when John Worthington attempted to clarify that the North Olympic Development Council had supported the Dungeness Off-Channel Reservoir — a claim denied during the meeting but later confirmed — he was cut off at exactly 3 minutes. Yet, during a previous meeting, a commenter advocating for evictions due to sea level rise in the 3 Crabs neighborhood was allowed to speak for over four minutes.

According to Washington’s Public Disclosure Commission, Turner has donated $495 to Commissioner Ozias’ campaigns.

She has also donated $350 to Commissioner French’s.

Commissioner Ozias, who is typically the first to exit the room when meetings adjourn, made an unusual move after Tuesday’s meeting. Instead of slipping out the back, he bypassed a group of citizens hoping to speak about concerns ranging from the Hood Canal Bridge to hospital services, a noise ordinance, and town hall requests — and he went straight to Norma Turner. The two then sat together discussing how to approach the sheriff’s office to push for new local policies governing federal ICE agents.

Commissioner Ozias meets with Norma Turner after Tuesday's meeting.

That left regular meeting attendees asking: Is it easier to get a commissioner’s attention if you write a check?

No one disputes that elected officials have packed schedules. But public service demands accessibility — especially from a Board that took an oath to serve “faithfully and impartially.” Choosing when and with whom to engage, and enforcing rigid rules for some while making exceptions for others, undermines public trust.

For a county that prides itself on civic involvement and transparency, Clallam’s Board of Commissioners is making it harder — not easier — for the public to be heard.

