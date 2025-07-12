11 stories you won't hear anywhere else

This roundup pulls back the curtain on the stories slipping through the cracks — or being buried on purpose. From a major housing discrimination lawsuit in Sequim, to the proposed 600-home development next to John Wayne Marina, to city leaders skipping tours of the very industries that built Port Angeles. We dig into media shakeups, unspoken tax advantages, sneaky fee proposals, and a podcast that's making noise for all the right reasons. If you care about where your community’s really headed, this is the one to read.

State sues Sequim apartment complex

While no local media has reported on it, the Washington State Attorney General filed a lawsuit against The Vintage at Sequim, an apartment complex just northwest of the Costco roundabout. According to Fox 13 in Seattle, the AG alleges that the complex violated the Consumer Protection Act. The lawsuit accuses Vintage’s owners and managers of deceiving primarily low-income senior tenants about rent increases, property quality, amenity quality, and building safety. The parent company, FPI, has allegedly marketed the quality of its buildings as “luxury” and “resort style” but photos of the buildings show broken appliances, mold, leaks, and other damage.

600 homes proposed near John Wayne Marina

The Sequim Bay Development Company—the same firm behind Seabrook on the Washington coast—has submitted plans to build up to 600 homes near John Wayne Marina. The proposal arrives at the same time the PUD is declaring drought conditions, the County is metering private wells, and considering a new “Water Steward” position to protect water resources.

Meanwhile, city documents suggest that even if the population doubled in the next 16 years, Sequim’s water supply would still be adequate.

From the City of Sequim.

So which is it? Is the region in a water crisis, or poised for growth? More than 1,150 residents have signed a petition asking officials to deny the permit until those questions are answered.

Sound Publishing faces turmoil

According to the Lynnwood Times, journalists at the Everett Daily Herald—owned by Sound Publishing—are protesting layoffs, mismanagement, and threats to editorial independence. Their complaints are part of a growing trend across Carpenter Media-owned newspapers. That includes Clallam’s own Peninsula Daily News and Sequim Gazette. As these outlets face cuts, residents may find more value in independent journalism that asks tougher questions and isn’t afraid to challenge local power.

“Health supplies” or drug paraphernalia?

This week, the Peninsula Daily News reported that Clallam County Commissioners were allocating opioid settlement funds for “health supplies.”

But what does that really mean? The answer: syringes, meth pipes, crack pipe cleaning kits, foil, and kits for rectal drug administration. The term “health supplies” might sound benign, but these are tools for using illegal drugs—items that can deepen addiction and put users, and the community, at greater risk. Clear language leads to clear accountability. Euphemisms don't help anyone.

Bernbaum’s coffee chats offer a lesson in leadership

Representative Adam Bernbaum of the 24th Legislative District is hosting informal “coffee chats” with no agenda—just an open invitation for residents to speak and be heard. His first stop was Port Townsend, with more locations to come.

County Commissioner Mike French praised Bernbaum’s recent trip to meet with residents in Forks, even though the commissioners haven’t held a public Q&A since last October. Bernbaum’s approach reminds us that public service starts with listening. Hopefully others take note.

Glen Morgan comes to Sequim

Government watchdog Glen Morgan is bringing his popular DOGE training to the Sequim Elks Lodge on July 17. For just $15, attendees will learn how to dig into public records, track government spending, and expose misconduct. Glen’s “We The Governed” platform has inspired troves of citizen investigators across Washington. Now he’s here in Clallam County, offering tools for anyone ready to be a watchdog.

Sequim Elks Lodge #2642. 143 Port Williams Rd, Sequim Thursday, July 17th Registration starts at 5:15 pm Event Start: 6:00 pm Ends: 8:30 -9:00 pm Cost: $15.00

The Elks club bar will be open, where you can purchase alcoholic drinks and sodas. There will be coffee & tea available.

Suggs’ rant ignores tribal tax advantage

Port Angeles City Councilmember LaTrisha Suggs posted a heated screed slamming tax cuts as giveaways to the rich. But Suggs is also a member of the Jamestown S’Klallam Tribe—an organization that doesn’t pay many of the taxes local businesses do. That includes property, lodging, and sales taxes. Tribal members can also have sales tax waived for personal automobile purchases.

While she accuses others of benefiting from unfair advantages, critics point out that tribal enterprises have long held competitive advantages that smaller, non-tribal businesses simply don’t.

James Rocklyn Taylor: A candidate who remembers the working class

James Rocklyn Taylor is running for Port Angeles City Council, and he’s doing something unusual—he’s talking about the timber industry. In a recent Substack article, Taylor highlighted how hundreds of local families still depend on forest product jobs. He noted that the industry provides some of the best-paying private-sector jobs in the region and contributes essential tax dollars to schools, libraries, and infrastructure. Taylor mentioned that city leaders failed to attend a recent tour of major local employers.

“Recently, Clallam County Commissioners invited community members on a tour of three cornerstone employers: Hermann Brothers, Interfor, and PA Hardwood. Representatives from banking, real estate, the Economic Development Council, and other sectors attended. City of Port Angeles officials were invited but did not participate.” — Taylor on Substack

While other sectors were represented, the City was a no-show. He also called out the city’s draft Comprehensive Plan for barely mentioning the forest products sector at all. Taylor says this isn’t just about the past—it’s about who we want to be. And right now, he says, the City’s economic vision seems to favor tourists and retirees over working families.

Clallam Conservation District seeks new parcel tax

The Clallam Conservation District is proposing a $5 annual fee per parcel to fund its services, including soil tests, livestock planning, and manure sharing. While these programs are labeled “free,” they’d now be supported by a new fee on your property tax. For residents who don’t farm or use CCD services, it raises a fair question: should they pay for non-essential programs they don’t use?

A public hearing will be held Friday, July 25, 2025, from 5:00 PM to 6:30 PM at the Red Lion Hotel Port Angeles Harbor, 221 North Lincoln Street, Port Angeles, WA in the Juan de Fuca room.

Sequim’s fireworks almost didn’t happen

This year’s 4th of July celebration at Carrie Blake Park was packed with families, laughter, and pride. But most residents don’t know the City Council quietly tried to cancel it.

Sequim Gazette coverage showed hundreds of community members spread out on blankets and lawn chairs watching the City’s display.

Thanks to pushback, the show went on—and was a huge success. Independence Day is about more than fireworks. It’s about transparency, accountability, and the community's right to celebrate without interference.

The Clallam County Watchdog podcast is growing fast

With over 153,000 downloads in its first 49 days, it’s safe to say the Clallam County Watchdog podcast is here to stay. Hosted by a Charter Review Commissioner who often finds himself as the lone voice of dissent, the podcast offers real-time reactions to county commissioner meetings and work sessions—often the same day they happen. You’ll also hear how stories came together, what didn’t make it into the articles, and plenty of opinions backed by facts. The audio is rough, and the theme songs lack talent and change weekly—but the heart and honesty are real. You can listen at the top of every article or find it on your favorite podcast platform.

