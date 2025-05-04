Clallam County Watchdog

Chris Clark
3h

I was a drug tester for many years and serviced many of the tribes in our state. I repeatedly said that these treatment centers were just masking one drug for another. As I talked with tribal members who are going through these treatment centers, I asked if they have been tapering down. Many said no they can’t do that, they can’t live without the drug methadone, etc. The purpose of the treatment center was to get people off of drugs, help them stay off drugs etc. Don’t get me wrong, there was a few that wanted to get off but after 5 yrs or so, they were back into drugs.

These treatment centers need to get people off of all addiction and help them in the mental health area to help them stay off, like AA does with alcohol

Lloyd
3h

Those numbers are insane. This has nothing to do with compassion.Thinking about all of Washington and what those totals could be. Yet people that have paid into medicare all their lives have to wait till 65 to get it? Thinking the three strikes and you are out should come into play.

