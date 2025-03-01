The Tribe’s latest ventures are scoring big on Woodcock Road. Allen estimates tribes are only $250 billion shy before they become self-reliant. They wouldn’t build a gas station on a wetland, would they?

The process of placing land into trust has been a crucial strategy for the Jamestown Tribe, allowing for the restoration and expansion of its ancestral lands. Two such properties, located less than a quarter mile apart on Woodcock Road near the Cedars at Dungeness Golf Course (also held in trust), highlight the financial and economic implications of this strategy. By converting the homes at 2203 and 2041 Woodcock Road into trust land, the Tribe eliminated a $7,754.72 annual property tax bill, shifting the cost of funding schools, emergency services, and libraries onto other taxpayers.

Beyond their trust status and location, these two properties share another commonality: they are both short-term rentals.

The Bunker House, a modest 3-bedroom rambler, features a pickle-ball court and basketball hoop. It rents for $519 per night.

Nearby, The Ole' Crabby House—a two-bedroom home within walking distance of two restaurants and a championship golf course—offers accommodations starting at $399 per night.

Tribal economic growth and self-reliance

“Our Northwest Native Art gallery is doing well, as is our Airbnb business,” said Jamestown Tribe CEO Ron Allen in an article for Indian Gaming titled Tribal Leader Roundtable: Spotlight on Tribal Economic Resilience. Allen emphasized that, despite federal funding for tribal programs—estimated at around $32 billion annually—it falls significantly short of what Native communities truly need, which he places between $250 billion and $300 billion per year.

Federal recognition of the Jamestown Tribe occurred 44 years ago, and since then, the Tribe has been working toward self-reliance. Beyond tourism, its construction enterprises (Jamestown Excavation, Jamestown Surveying, and Jamestown Concrete) have seen success, yet the Tribe continues to explore new economic frontiers.

“With the e-commerce market and communication systems continuing to expand, our Tribe is broadening operations to capitalize on those opportunities, such as cell towers and telemarketing our products,” Allen stated, bringing to mind the cell phone tower that the NODC and Cascadia Consulting Group informed the County was necessary in Blyn.

Additionally, Allen highlighted the continued growth of the seafood industry, particularly in shellfish and hatchery operations, as well as new ventures into fish farming with native Northwest species such as steelhead and sablefish.

Draining the swamp

The article also highlighted some major moves by the tribe, including acquiring an RV resort — formerly a KOA campground — and expanding its chain of “c-stores,” presumably convenience stores. While the article didn’t indicate where new c-stores are being built, grading work at O’Brien Road and Highway 101 hints at a significant project in the works — an especially strategic location given WSDOT’s plans for a roundabout. However, a 2021 document recorded with the County and titled Analysis for Deregulating Wetland Parcel points out that the property currently under development contains two designated wetland areas.

The Jamestown Tribe’s economic initiatives raise important questions about taxation, community impact, and environmental stewardship. As the Tribe forges ahead, balancing economic ambition with community responsibility remains a key consideration.

