Clallam County Watchdog

Clallam County Watchdog

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Chris Clark's avatar
Chris Clark
11hEdited

As far as water conservation is concerned, I follow the real science from actual professors, meteorologists, history etc.

when the golf courses start conserving water then I will conserve.

Did anyone think about all the homes going into Sequim and surrounding area that water usage might be an issue?

Has anyone ever heard of over fishing and netting might be one of the reasons that there isn’t as many salmon. They cry about the salmon but history tells a different story. Tribes fished to sustain their people not fish for profit

As far newspapers, we quit years ago because of all the political crap, no real reporting and all the narrative that they want you to believe, people need to get some common sense

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Someone Someone
10hEdited

As a former PDN editor, it turns my stomach to see that paper and the Gazette running columns from government representatives. The papers should be reporting on and investigating the columnists, not giving them free reign to spout their misinformation. I have never been a fan of the PDN and Gazette sharing their used editorial content with each other but understood it as a matter of economics. I don't know why the papers run these columns but my gut tells me they made a deal with the devil.

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