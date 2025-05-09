For 37 years, the Sequim Logging Show has been a touchstone of community heritage, drawing families, competitors, and spectators to celebrate the region’s timber roots. What began as a simple idea in a cow pasture has grown into a beloved, free event that honors the hardworking spirit of generations past and present.

The first show was held in 1988, brought to life by a group of visionaries and volunteers who wanted to fill the void left when the Sequim Irrigation Festival’s Grand Parade ended. Among that original team were Dave Bekkevar and Trent Pankowski, who—though they didn’t start the event on their own—have remained closely involved ever since. With support from the Sequim Valley Lion’s Club and the Blake Family, that first show took root, despite attendees having to step around cow patties.

“We just wanted to keep the fun going after the parade,” Dave recalls. “And we wanted to honor the logging heritage that built this place.”

Building a tradition

The early years were a labor of love, and now about 25 volunteers help set up each year-mowing fields, moving panels, and preparing for the crowds. The biggest year came on the 10th anniversary, when the show expanded to two days and introduced lawnmower racing, a hit with families and competitors alike. In 2000, Donna and Lyle Hagen joined the effort, bringing their renowned BBQ to feed the masses and adding another layer of community spirit.

“It’s about heritage,” Trent says. “We want people to understand how much logging built this area, and to see families enjoying the events—that’s the best payback.”

A show for everyone

The Logging Show is free, a deliberate choice to ensure everyone in the community can participate, from the old married couple on a fixed income to families looking for affordable entertainment. “This is for the parents who are struggling to entertain their kids, and for people on a fixed income,” Dave explains.

Support comes from local businesses, sponsors, and generous donations for the live auction. The Lions Club, instrumental from the start, remains a steadfast partner and hosts a popular beer garden.

The fireworks show remains one of the most anticipated highlights—especially for kids and families. Organizers are especially thankful to the Sequim City Council for allowing the tradition to continue. “The fireworks have always been part of the magic,” says Trent. “We’re just so grateful we get to keep that tradition alive.”

Passing the torch

It may have started when the friends were young fathers, but now Dave’s son and Trent’s daughter have married, and a baby in a carrier represents the new generation of Logging Show families. “Seeing the next generation here, it’s what keeps us going,” Trent says.

The Sequim Logging Show is more than an event—it’s a living legacy. It’s a chance to open eyes to the region’s heritage, to celebrate together, and to ensure that the spirit of community and hard work endures for generations to come.

To donate or learn more about the Sequim Logging Show, visit their website here.

Sequim Logging Show 2025

Friday, May 9th

Truck and Tractor Pulls: noon to 6pm

Logger’s Ball: 7pm to 9pm

Fireworks display: Dusk

Saturday, May 10th

Truck and Tractor Pulls: 9am to 5pm

Logging Show: 2pm to 6pm

Live Auction: 3pm until all items are sold

200 South Blake Avenue, Sequim

The Clallam County Watchdog will be at the Sequim Logging Show today and Saturday—visit the booth to chat, ask questions, or just say hi. Please note: there will be no article published this Saturday.