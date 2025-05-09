Clallam County Watchdog

Clallam County Watchdog

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
AGold's avatar
AGold
9h

Thank you for writing this. I feel like no one remembers the farms, the logging, or even the railroad families that built this area. Our history is being plowed under to make way for people who have no clue and don't care.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Jeff Tozzer and others
NorTexWarrior's avatar
NorTexWarrior
8h

As a sidenote, Kevin Kennedy was also extremely instrumental in starting the logging show. I personally know it’s been a true labor of love for everyone who laborers over this event and those that participate. Thank you Sequim Logging show, it truly is what Sequim is/was about. Can’t wait for some of Lyle and Donna‘s BBQ and looking forward to having a beer with some old Sequim souls tonight at the loggers ball.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Jeff Tozzer
18 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jeff Tozzer
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture