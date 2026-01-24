Clallam County Watchdog

Jeff Tozzer
4h

The commissioners did not answer yesterday's questions about holding a town hall to discuss the Dungeness Recreation Area. Here is today's question:

Dear Commissioners,

People are concerned about how much influence a single major donor or powerful local interest may have in county decision-making — and about the way critics are sometimes brushed off. What are you doing, specifically, to make sure your communications with major private interests and tribal partners are transparent? Will the public be able to see who you’re meeting with, what’s being discussed, and how those conversations might affect land-use decisions or the county’s tax base?

All three commissioners can be reached by emailing the Clerk of the Board at loni.gores@clallamcountywa.gov.

Marge
3h

“When someone shows you who they are, believe them the first time”- Maya Angelou

