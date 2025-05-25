Clallam County Watchdog

Clallam County Watchdog

Rita Lilita
13h

A few years ago I attempted to contact the Streamkeepers to get some information regarding Tumwater and Ennis creeks, hoping to learn the coliform load due to illegal encampments along creeks in Port Angeles.

I learned that there'd been no volunteers gathering stream data for a number of years yet the commissioners kept funding the activity per their budget records. When I contacted my commissioner about money spent for something that didn't exist I was told the program was being reconstituted and a coordinator was being sought.

Money for nothing and kicks for free.

Robert
13h

Who knew what a toxic lead-mine of information was waiting to be uncovered?

I always 'felt' it but couldn't quite put my finger on it.

Here we are with the inevitable (according to founding Fathers) abusive tyrannical gov't they warned us about.

Property values are going to plunge in CC due to biased over-regulation and gov't abuse.

That might wake a few up...too late.

The immoral combination of corporations and state...(private/gov't)or (public/private) partnerships and the inevitable abuses is the exact thing we call FASCISM...on the 'face' of it, it seems to make sense and be a good deal for all...but it's not going to be a good deal for all.

It's going to lead to disaster and possibly civil unrest.

Buckle up..turbulence ahead.😱

