Tonight's Telephone Town Hall is billed as a public event, but is it truly nonpartisan? While taxpayer-funded officials should serve all constituents, the event is being promoted exclusively by Democratic groups, raising questions about fairness. The so-called "nonpartisan" organizations backing the event have clear partisan leanings. Is this a genuine opportunity for civic engagement, or just another partisan gathering in disguise?

Town halls are meant to be a space where elected officials, whose salaries are paid by all taxpayers, engage with the entire community, regardless of political affiliation. Yet, tonight’s Telephone Town Hall featuring Senator Mike Chapman, Representative Steve Tharinger, and Representative Bernbaum—all publicly funded representatives—is being organized and promoted exclusively by Senate Democrats and House Democrats under the banner of “Putting People First.” But does this truly put all people first?

The term “nonpartisan” is increasingly used as a label by organizations that are anything but. The Clallam County Democrats, a partisan group, advertised the event on their Facebook page as early as March 12, and so did the Sequim Good Governance League (SGGL), which claims to be nonpartisan. However, a look at SGGL’s recent activity on its Facebook page suggests a clear alignment with one political party. Leading up to the town hall announcement, the group promoted another “nonpartisan” event featuring Congresswoman Emily Randall, a Democrat.

The previous post praised support for the Washington Education Association (WEA), the largest union in Washington State (a teachers’ union), which advocates for “inclusion and a racially equitable public school system for all students” and maintains strong ties to the Democratic Party through endorsements, campaign funding, and lobbying efforts.

The post before that advertised a rally in Sequim calling for accountability for Donald Trump’s role in the January 6th insurrection—again, hardly the work of a truly nonpartisan organization.

The League of Women Voters of Clallam County (LWV), another organization that claims political neutrality, posted about the town hall on March 13th. The LWV states that it “does not endorse or oppose political candidates or parties at any level of government.” Yet, just recently, the League ran a paid advertisement in the Peninsula Daily News reading, “LWVUS Condemns Trump Administration’s Weaponization of Government Against Americans.” If the League’s messaging consistently opposes one political figure or party, is it truly nonpartisan?

Adding to the inequity, the Clallam Republicans, an openly partisan group that also represents a segment of the county’s taxpayers, did not receive notice of the town hall until March 17th—five days after the event had already been circulated through Democratic-affiliated and left-leaning “nonpartisan” groups. If this is truly a public town hall, where was the bipartisan outreach?

Elected officials are meant to serve all constituents, not just those affiliated with their party. If taxpayer-funded representatives are holding public events, those events should be promoted equally and transparently to all political affiliations. Otherwise, what is being presented as an opportunity for civic engagement is, in reality, nothing more than a partisan echo chamber disguised as a community discussion, with the word “nonpartisan” being used as convenient cover.

In last week’s “Equitable Wednesdays” poll, readers were asked if private businesses should offer discounts to tribal citizens. Out of 182 votes:

4% said, “Yes, it supports tribal communities.”

55% said, “No, it creates unnecessary division.”

38% said, “Discounts should be for everyone.”

3% said, “No opinion/unsure.”

Leave a comment

Charter Review Commission Panel

Tonight (Wednesday), the Clallam County Democrats are hosting a public panel discussion featuring your elected Charter Review Commissioners. This event is open to everyone.

Join Patti Morris, Mark Hodgson, Ron Richards, and Alex Fane as they discuss:

• The role and responsibilities of commission members

• How the public can engage with the commission

• Current issues under review by the Commission

• The process for incorporating recommendations into the Charter

Norma Turner will also provide a historical overview of the Commission.

The event will take place from 6:00 to 7:30 PM at 124 A W First St, Port Angeles.

Clallam Conservation District update

From the CCD website: