Clallam County Watchdog

Clallam County Watchdog

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sarah Baskins's avatar
Sarah Baskins
14h

Thanks for another well written post! This organization practices double-speak. It seems that they have been able to walk a fine line for awhile, but now that the spotlight is getting a little too bright, their reactions are revealing their true nature/intentions.

Reply
Share
Geoff Fox's avatar
Geoff Fox
14h

And they accuse Jake of being a carpetbagger!!! Look who is calling the kettle.

Reply
Share
5 replies
75 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jeff Tozzer · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture