Clallam County Watchdog

Clallam County Watchdog

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Jeff Tozzer's avatar
Jeff Tozzer
8h

The commissioners did not respond to an email asking why they haven't followed up with the Jamestown Corporation about paying their fair share of property and lodging taxes. Here is today's email sent to the League of Women Voters at info@lwvcla.org:

Dear League of Women Voters of Clallam County,

The purpose of this email is simple: to give you an opportunity to respond directly to several questions raised in the article and to provide any clarification, context, or corrections you feel are appropriate.

As an organization that plays an active role in civic engagement and public discourse, your perspective is important. I want to ensure that readers have access to your explanations in your own words.

To that end, I will publish your response in full and unedited so that the public can review it directly, without interpretation or filtering.

If you’re willing to participate, I would appreciate your responses.

Thank you for your time and for your continued involvement in our local community.

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Joel's avatar
Joel
9h

Sorry Jeff. Pre-Coffee I am animal. I edited out the worst of it. My cussing and hatred for the Governors office pales anything you can imagine.

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