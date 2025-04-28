Clallam County Watchdog

Greg O.
7h

NGO's are the way the democrats work now. Free money to pass around to their friends. This is some serious corrupt bull 💩. When will people wake up.

Billy T Wilson
7h

Taking other people's property in the name of now what, ecosystem resilience... Bumper sticker after bumper sticker. Today it's 3 Crabs tomorrow it will not stop. If 3 Crabs are the oppressors today you think it's just about a beach? No, the entire state and anywhere they want to move in is fair game. And you other silly "guests" cheering the loss of retired people who have worked their entire lives to buy their homes, you are nothing more than future minimum wage slaves to their future development. Schadenfreude...

41 more comments...

