Clallam County Watchdog

User's avatar
Erin Moore's avatar
Erin Moore
6h

Yesterday my family and I decided we were going to go for a bike ride along the Olympic Discovery Trail. We wanted to ride from Hollywood beach towards Sequim.

I saw more homeless drug addicts out and about in PA than I had ever seen in my 15 years of living in Sequim. It was absolutely stunning!

We stopped at Swain’s along the way and on N. Albert St. I noticed the condemned building on the right side of the intersection.

I think the building was once a Serenity House resource center but I don’t really remember what was once there.

The building is now condemned with gang tags spray painted across the facade. The windows are broken and boarded up. It looks like people are breaking in to live inside and do drugs. There are piles of garbage all over outside.

In one particularly large pile of rubbish was a body of a skeletal man lying in the pile of trash. My 11 year old daughter spotted him and exclaimed that, “There’s a dead guy lying in the garbage mom”.

We drove over to Swain’s and heard that someone had called the Sheriff.

In the Swain’s parking lot was another dude having a psychotic break yelling and mumbling incoherently.

Across the street at the Jessie Webster park there were broken down vehicles/RV’s and an assortment of motley characters who looked like addicts weaving in and out of the trees in the meadow.

We left and drove downtown to Hollywood beach where we saw a dude with a large knife shoved in his belt and another cast of homeless characters dotted across the landscape of the downtown area.

My daughter got scared when she saw the angry, aggressive man with the large knife and we decided that we had seen enough and left.

I left feeling depressed that this is what life has become here.

I don’t have a problem with the homeless. I have a problem with the Homeless Industrial Complex.

Downtown Port Angeles is slowly shaping up to resemble Skid Row in LA.

I’m not really sure how you will attract people to come support all the “cultural art” when you can’t even go downtown without your family being terrified of being stabbed or robbed while in town.

Greg O.'s avatar
Greg O.
8h

So, question one, Is the legal? 2- Are these so called people for the tax getting paid to support it? And I have to say otvagain, RECALL OZIAS. HE IS A CROOK.

