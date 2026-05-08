Reddit commenters are labeling county commissioner candidate Jake Seegers “MAGA in a Patagonia jacket” and accusing him of attacking harm reduction and criminalizing homelessness. But are they actually debating his policies—or simply using national political labels to shut down discussion? Read the attacks against Seegers for yourself, compare them to his published priorities, and decide whether this online discussion is really about public safety, accountability, and quality of life in Clallam County—or just another attempt to turn local politics into a national culture war.

First — Come Meet Jake Today!

🌲🎪 Head to the FREE Sequim Logging Show today and stop by the Clallam County Watchdog booth starting at 4pm to meet county commissioner candidate Jake Seegers!

🪵 Support one of Sequim’s favorite traditions while enjoying great food, vendors, logging events, and community fun for the whole family!

🪧 Need a Jake yard sign?

We’ve got signs available!

⚠️ Already have a Jake sign?

We’ll give you FREE stickers to bring signs into compliance and help the campaign avoid a potential $30,000 fine.

🏔️ Also, stop by and sign the petition to reopen Olympic Hot Springs Road and restore access to Olympic National Park through the Elwha entrance!

🤝 Jake looks forward to meeting you, hearing your concerns, and talking about the future of Clallam County.

📍 Sequim Logging Show

🕓 Starting today at 4pm

🎟️ FREE admission

Come celebrate the hardworking spirit, history, and community that make Clallam County special! 🌲🇺🇸

Can’t make it? See you tomorrow at the Logging Show starting at 11am.

Reddit vs. Reality

Over the last several weeks, Reddit threads discussing county commissioner candidate Jake Seegers have exploded with accusations, labels, and assumptions.

Reddit Thread #1

Reddit Thread #2

Some commenters raised legitimate questions. Others launched into sweeping political attacks that say more about modern online discourse than they do about Clallam County itself.

And since my name keeps coming up repeatedly in those discussions, let’s address it directly.

Yes, I’m Jeff Tozzer.

Yes, I run CC Watchdog.

And yes, I’m Jake Seegers’ campaign manager.

Now let’s talk about the actual substance of what’s being said.

“MAGA Candidate”

One commenter described Jake as:

“He’s a MAGA conservative with a fresh coat of ‘environmentalism’ and a Patagonia jacket.”

Others echoed similar sentiments:

“Yeah reading his stances I classify him for me as MAGA not Independent by a long shot.”

And another claimed:

“He’s a hardcore Trump supporter trying to manipulate people into supporting him.”

Okay.

What specifically are the “MAGA” stances?

That’s not a dodge. It’s a serious question.

Is wanting safer public spaces “MAGA”?

Is questioning harm reduction outcomes “MAGA”?

Is asking whether taxpayer-funded programs are working “MAGA”?

Is wanting cleaner waterways “MAGA”?

Is supporting public accountability “MAGA”?

Because when you actually read Jake’s priorities page, you’ll find views about:

public safety,

affordable housing,

accountability,

permitting reform,

economic growth,

environmental stewardship,

and measurable outcomes.

Those are local government issues.

Yet somehow, in today’s political climate, even talking about public safety or environmental cleanup immediately triggers national political labels.

That should concern everyone.

The Real Point of the Labels

What’s happening here is bigger than Jake Seegers.

Modern political discourse increasingly avoids debating actual policy and instead jumps immediately to identity branding. Once someone is labeled “MAGA,” many people stop asking questions entirely.

That’s the strategy.

The label becomes the argument.

Because it’s much easier to attach someone to a national tribe than it is to debate local outcomes:

Is downtown Port Angeles cleaner?

Are fewer people dying from overdoses?

Are parks and trails safer?

Are taxpayers getting measurable results?

Are environmental conditions improving?

Is government more transparent?

Those are much harder conversations.

“Anti-Tribe”

One commenter identified me as “anti-tribe,” and others say I target the Jamestown Corporation unfairly.

So let me ask directly:

Cut and paste something I’ve written that is anti-tribe.

Seriously.

I’ve asked questions about one of the largest and most politically influential corporations and governments in Clallam County. That is called public commentary, and it used to be called “journalism.”

When a powerful organization:

seeks control over land,

requests federal trust transfers,

influences local policy,

expands economically,

acquires property,

funds political campaigns,

or seeks co-management arrangements involving public resources,

should local media simply stay silent?

Should nobody ask questions?

Would the same standard apply to:

Walmart?

Amazon?

Rayonier?

the county government?

a developer?

a nonprofit?

the Port of Port Angeles?

Of course not.

Questioning powerful institutions is not hate.

Criticism is not bigotry.

Public scrutiny is not discrimination.

I’m gay. People criticize me and criticize my articles all the time. Does that automatically make them homophobic?

The 4PA Attacks

Some of the most extreme comments involved 4PA and cleanup efforts near Tumwater Creek.

One commenter described 4PA as:

“If the police had a nonprofit to do things the police aren’t allowed to do.”

The same commenter accused volunteers of:

“Stealing and/or throwing away heirlooms, valuable tools, and the only shelter some people have.”

Cleanup operations around camps deemed abandoned after law enforcement sweeps were also criticized.

Tumwater Creek and the surrounding watershed areas have become environmental disaster zones in some locations:

garbage,

human waste,

needles,

contamination concerns,

abandoned camps,

and debris piles.

Volunteers have spent countless hours removing tons of trash from sensitive habitat areas and public spaces.

So why are the people cleaning up the mess becoming the villains?

That question deserves an honest answer.

Because if environmental stewardship only matters when it aligns politically, then it isn’t really environmental stewardship at all.

“Vacation Rental Owner” and “Hedge Fund Manager”

Another commenter wrote:

“It’s difficult for me to imagine how a former hedge fund manager/vacation rental company owner is going to relate to and support the best interests of the average Clallam County resident.”

Fair enough. That’s a legitimate political concern.

But it’s also worth asking:

Should successful business experience automatically disqualify someone from office?

Jake’s background includes:

managing businesses,

operating lodging,

investing,

hospitality work,

substitute teaching,

ranch work,

volunteering,

and direct community involvement.

Reasonable people can decide whether that experience is valuable or not.

But again, that’s a real policy discussion — very different from simply shouting “MAGA.”

“No Solutions”

One commenter argued:

“What I don’t hear is him actually bringing any real solutions to the table.”

Then read his priorities page.

Seriously.

You may disagree with his proposals, but saying he has no solutions while ignoring his actual published platform isn’t fair.

Critique the policies.

Debate the priorities.

Challenge the numbers.

That’s healthy.

But too much of this discussion has devolved into guilt-by-association and national political branding instead of serious local debate.

The Bigger Problem

This is what local politics has become across America.

School board races become national culture wars.

County races become ideological tribal battles.

Local concerns get swallowed by presidential politics.

And once that happens, actual community outcomes become secondary.

Maybe Jake Seegers wins.

Maybe Mike French wins.

But voters deserve a debate centered on:

public safety,

housing,

homelessness,

environmental conditions,

taxes,

accountability,

and quality of life in Clallam County.

Not just another round of “MAGA” accusations designed to shut down discussion before it even starts.

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