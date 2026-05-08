Clallam County Watchdog

Clallam County Watchdog

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Dr. Sarah's avatar
Dr. Sarah
6h

I plan on swinging by the PA SEEGERS sign pickup location today after work to bring back a pile of SEEGERS signs to FORKS. If anyone wants one or some, I will deliver (reply to this comment or message me on Substack).

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Dr. Sarah's avatar
Dr. Sarah
6h

This "controversy" may actually open a better conversation.

The 2025 public-lands fight showed that hunters, anglers, hikers, conservationists, rural residents, and outdoor businesses can disagree politically but still unite around a shared value: keeping public lands accessible and responsibly managed.

Clallam County has similar shared values hiding underneath the political labels. Most residents want safe parks, clean water, public access, fewer overdose deaths, housing stability, transparent government, and accountable use of taxpayer dollars.

Those are not left or right issues. They are local governance issues.

So instead of asking which national label fits a candidate, maybe the better question is: What outcomes do most Clallam County residents already agree on, and what measurable actions will actually get us there?

References

Associated Press. (2025). GOP plan to sell more than 3,200 square miles of federal lands is found to violate Senate rules.

Associated Press. (2025). Utah Republican proposes sale of more than 2 million acres of U.S. lands.

Clallam County. (2025). 2025–2030 Clallam County Homeless Housing Plan.

Municipal Research and Services Center. (2024). The Open Public Meetings Act: How it applies to Washington cities, counties, and special purpose districts.

Washington State Constitution, article I, section 1.

The Wall Street Journal. (2025). Outdoor enthusiasts fight federal land sale in Trump megabill.

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