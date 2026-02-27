Clallam County Watchdog

Clallam County Watchdog

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
MK's avatar
MK
42mEdited

First two comments from women who oppose the LWVs. My question to the LWVs, when do these women's voices matter to your organization?

Frankly, it's all ridiculous. A gaggle of women who haven't changed since they became life-long members of the mean girls club in junior high school and are still exerting their juvenile behavior on society.

And let's not forget, our current commissioners just going along with the flow gullibly believing the CCD.

Reply
Share
Jennifer's avatar
Jennifer
2hEdited

THE LEAGUE OF WOMEN VOTERS HAS LOST ITS MEANING

LWV is suppose to be a voter education and advocacy organization. It is now the opposite of what it originally stood for and has morphed into a Partisan Legion of Women Voters.

“...The League of Women Voters (LWV) is a nonpartisan American nonprofit political organization. Founded in 1920, its ongoing major activities include REGISTERING VOTERS, PROVIDING VOTER INFORMATION, BOOSTING VOTER TURNOUT and ADVOCATING FOR VOTING RIGHTS...”

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jeff Tozzer · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture