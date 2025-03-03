"It's a done deal"
Humane Society unionizes
Olympic Peninsula Humane Society employees voted to unionize in September amid ongoing financial turmoil, raising concerns about increased operating costs, transparency issues, and the organization's future stability.
After a financial implosion that left the Olympic Peninsula Humane Society (OPHS) unable to take in stray and surrendered dogs for half a year, and after repeated assurances that the organization would prioritize accountability, the nonprofit has taken its next significant step.
Its employees have unionized.
According to the William W. Winpisinger Education and Technology Center in Maryland, OPHS employees attended a five-day leadership program to prepare for collective bargaining. This follows a September 2024 vote in which employees of OPHS voted 8-2 in favor of unionizing with the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers, AFL-CIO, District Lodge 160, according to the National Labor Relations Board.
Meanwhile, OPHS has continued to gain attention after County Commissioners granted the organization a second influential seat on the Animal Solutions Advisory Committee last month.
Unionizing a nonprofit organization like OPHS is likely to raise operating costs. Higher wages, better benefits, and enhanced workplace protections will raise expenses. Additionally, administrative costs related to collective bargaining, legal compliance, and restructuring policies could further strain finances. While unionization may also lead to improved employee retention, morale, and operational efficiency, the immediate impact will likely be financial burden and reduced flexibility in managing resources.
Concerns about OPHS’s financial management have only intensified. Before the closure of its Bark House dog facility, IRS documents revealed that just $8 of every $100 raised was directly allocated to animal care, with the rest absorbed by administrative costs, salaries, and other expenses—prompting serious questions about the organization’s financial priorities.
The decision to unionize comes as a surprise given that OPHS Board President Paul Stehr-Green assured the community last month that “all Board members reiterated their strong support for ongoing public transparency about OPHS’ goals, our plans to achieve them, and our progress (or lack thereof) in these efforts.” However, in a contradictory move, the Board also unanimously voted to enact a policy withholding documents—including Board meeting minutes, monthly financial reports, contracts with private vendors, and personnel actions—unless legally required to release them.
After public inquiries into OPHS finances at a November community presentation, the organization responded with a vague promise: “We appreciate the interest expressed by some attendees in OPHS’ finances over the past year or so. Since that issue was not the focus of this meeting, we will schedule another meeting in the not-too-distant future to discuss these matters further.”
OPHS never followed up on that promised meeting.
CC Watchdog’s requests to President Stehr-Green in November to disclose how much OPHS had paid a Seattle PR firm to repair its image were met with deflection: “Remember: It’s all about the kitties and puppies!”
Now we know it’s about more than just kitties and puppies—it’s about skyrocketing operating costs, union contracts, potential strikes and disputes, administrative burdens, and an increasingly skeptical public.
When asked for comment regarding OPHS employees unionizing, President Stehr-Green simply responded:
“It’s a done-deal.”
There is so much wrong with this whole scenario I don't know where to start.
This is something with which I'm intimately familiar, and quite frankly - it sickens me. I know nothing of OPHS, its directors or employees other than what is mentioned here.
What I do know, is that rescue organizations exist that take in thousands of animals per year, putting in countless hours and doing the job far better than OPHS has ever done. And, the kicker - most of these non-profits don't pay out one cent in salary. They are 501c3's, 100% volunteer run, and every nickel of their proceeds goes back directly to the dogs.
I've no problem with anyone trying to make a living, but there are certain endeavors where volunteers are far and away, the best choice. Anyone whose priority is themselves, either via unionization or taking a high salary as a "director" of animal rescue, quite frankly has their priorities screwed up and is not worthy of your support.
I hope anyone looking to rehome and adopt animals seeks out those who do this out of the goodness of their hearts. They are more deserving, you'll get better results, and most importantly - the animals will be in far better hands.