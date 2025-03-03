Olympic Peninsula Humane Society employees voted to unionize in September amid ongoing financial turmoil, raising concerns about increased operating costs, transparency issues, and the organization's future stability.

After a financial implosion that left the Olympic Peninsula Humane Society (OPHS) unable to take in stray and surrendered dogs for half a year, and after repeated assurances that the organization would prioritize accountability, the nonprofit has taken its next significant step.

Its employees have unionized.

According to the William W. Winpisinger Education and Technology Center in Maryland, OPHS employees attended a five-day leadership program to prepare for collective bargaining. This follows a September 2024 vote in which employees of OPHS voted 8-2 in favor of unionizing with the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers, AFL-CIO, District Lodge 160, according to the National Labor Relations Board.

Meanwhile, OPHS has continued to gain attention after County Commissioners granted the organization a second influential seat on the Animal Solutions Advisory Committee last month.

Unionizing a nonprofit organization like OPHS is likely to raise operating costs. Higher wages, better benefits, and enhanced workplace protections will raise expenses. Additionally, administrative costs related to collective bargaining, legal compliance, and restructuring policies could further strain finances. While unionization may also lead to improved employee retention, morale, and operational efficiency, the immediate impact will likely be financial burden and reduced flexibility in managing resources.

Concerns about OPHS’s financial management have only intensified. Before the closure of its Bark House dog facility, IRS documents revealed that just $8 of every $100 raised was directly allocated to animal care, with the rest absorbed by administrative costs, salaries, and other expenses—prompting serious questions about the organization’s financial priorities.

The decision to unionize comes as a surprise given that OPHS Board President Paul Stehr-Green assured the community last month that “all Board members reiterated their strong support for ongoing public transparency about OPHS’ goals, our plans to achieve them, and our progress (or lack thereof) in these efforts.” However, in a contradictory move, the Board also unanimously voted to enact a policy withholding documents—including Board meeting minutes, monthly financial reports, contracts with private vendors, and personnel actions—unless legally required to release them.

OPHS’s website indicates that it received the 2020 “Guidestar Platinum Seal of Transparency” and has already received the 2025 “Platinum Transparency” seal.

After public inquiries into OPHS finances at a November community presentation, the organization responded with a vague promise: “We appreciate the interest expressed by some attendees in OPHS’ finances over the past year or so. Since that issue was not the focus of this meeting, we will schedule another meeting in the not-too-distant future to discuss these matters further.”

OPHS never followed up on that promised meeting.

CC Watchdog’s requests to President Stehr-Green in November to disclose how much OPHS had paid a Seattle PR firm to repair its image were met with deflection: “Remember: It’s all about the kitties and puppies!”

Now we know it’s about more than just kitties and puppies—it’s about skyrocketing operating costs, union contracts, potential strikes and disputes, administrative burdens, and an increasingly skeptical public.

When asked for comment regarding OPHS employees unionizing, President Stehr-Green simply responded:

“It’s a done-deal.”

This previous commitment to accountability and transparency has been removed from the OPHS website.

