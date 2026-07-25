While Sequim welcomed visitors with lavender and local business cheer, activist groups turned the streets into a protest zone over distant issues. Candidates stretch résumés and flip-flop on policies they helped create. Socialists print ballots in the park while replacement ballots flood the system statewide. Tribal gaming booms as taxpayers fund exclusive opportunities, and climate alarmism faces scrutiny from a scientist who dared question the narrative. Welcome to Social Media Saturday—where we cut through the noise in Clallam County.

Festival Protest Steals the Spotlight

For many, Sequim’s Lavender Festival was a joyful community celebration and economic boost for downtown businesses. For others, it became a platform for Indivisible activists to block crosswalks, bang on buckets, and wave signs about issues 3,000 miles away — while local problems go unaddressed.

Thanks, Indivisible, for giving first-time visitors a memorable introduction to what our town has become.

Democrats’ “Civil Discourse” Event Rings Hollow

The Clallam County Democrats hosted an event promoting “civil discussions” and “meaningful discourse.”

Yet their track record includes public property damage caused by party trustee Tim Wheeler in the name of eco-activism, derogatory nicknames (Clallam County “Crotchdog”), and labeling one candidate invited to a debate as “Fake Jake.”

Good job, CC Dems — the first step is admitting you have a problem.

Sequim Resident Considers Escaping Washington

A post in the “Escape Washington State” Facebook group from a longtime Sequim resident highlighted growing frustration with rising homelessness, addiction, crime, and shifting politics that leave hard-working taxpayers feeling unwelcome.

John, many share your sentiment — it’s getting harder to urge people to stay and fight.

Candidate Mark Hodgson’s Credibility Gap

State Representative candidate Mark Hodgson has faced questions over multiple statements: listing inconsistent residences, identifying as a “person of color” for a DEI task force, and misstating his Charter Review Commission service by a year while inflating his City Council tenure by another year. Now he’s saying that he appeared on the cover of a book during his service in the military.

Something about Hodgson’s record is missing the Mark, but it may be true. My image was also used on the cover of a book.

Socialists Printing Ballots at Jessie Webster Park Today

A local Socialist Party event printing and distributing ballots to addicted homeless individuals at Jessie Webster Park in Port Angeles (today at noon) is drawing significant attention. This post by @AdamsUnchained on X has surpassed 11,000 views.

Thousands of Replacement Ballots Issued

KXLY reports thousands of replacement ballots are being sent due to errors — the same style being printed and distributed in the park today.

Despite a purely electronic system designed to catch duplicates, concerns about election integrity continue to mount.

DePoe’s Climate Act Stance

Candidate Patrick DePoe boasted at a recent debate about helping pass the Climate Commitment Act, saying, “That was something that I had the opportunity and the privilege to work on and to have that get passed.” The CCA has been a key driver of Washington’s third-highest gas prices in the nation.

His recent mailer to area residents claims he “feels your pain at the pump” and will fight to lower fuel costs.

Why would he fight the high fuel costs he helped create?

Yard Signs Still Available for Seegers Campaign

Jake Seegers recently announced that yard signs remain available for pickup in the Sequim area.

All Quiet on the Mike French Front

Activity has been dormant on the “Elect Mike French” Facebook page since 2022. Rest assured, according to our commissioner, he has been busy serving his constituents.

Taxpayer-Funded Opportunities Exclude Regular Citizens

The State Department of Commerce is promoting funding for construction and renovation projects. One catch: only Tribes and nonprofits may apply.

Workshops include a general session and a separate “tribal” session the following day.

Climate Alarmism Under the Microscope

Summer brings the usual climate lectures from the League of Women Voters, Tribes, Indivisible, and candidates vying for votes. Watch this powerful 7-minute John Stossel video featuring Judith Curry, former Georgia Tech department chair.

Once celebrated for warning about increasing hurricane intensity, Curry investigated gaps in the data, acknowledged the lack of evidence, and faced vicious attacks from climate alarmists. Her story exposes how “the science” has been corrupted for financial and political gain — sound familiar Clallam County?

Worth rereading:

Countywide Climate change of address Jeff Tozzer · June 16, 2024 Would you support local government meeting with special interests to draft policies that remove residents from private property while making room for refugees? If you live on the North Olympic Peninsula, your elected and appointed leaders already had that meeting. Read full story

Tribal Gaming Hits Record $46.2 Billion

Tribal gaming revenue reached a record $46.2 billion in fiscal 2025, up 5.3% from the prior year, with revenue heavily concentrated among the largest operations.

While the industry thrives, it’s important to remember that casinos and gambling disproportionately harm the poorest and most vulnerable in our society.

Seattle Indian Health Board Expands Treatment Facility

The Jamestown Corporation isn’t the only gig catching onto high Medicaid reimbursement rates; the Seattle Indian Health Board spent $36 million to buy and renovate a former assisted living facility.

It will become King County’s largest inpatient drug and alcohol treatment center, adding dozens of recovery beds for Medicaid patients.

Thank You, Watchdoggers

We just hit 4,000 subscribers. None of this happens without you — civically engaged community members who choose every day to think critically and independently. Our community is stronger because of you. Thank you.

From the Scanner

Leave a comment