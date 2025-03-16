Concerns over one Clallam Conservation District Supervisor’s comments on water and salmon rights have sparked confusion as the district’s mission doesn't align with those claims. Allegations of electioneering and ballot mishandling during her re-election have also raised doubts. As a key election approaches, locals are questioning the future of conservation policies in Clallam County. Plus: Where do you want our County to be 20 years from now?

A series of emails were sent to CC Watchdog after the January 14th Clallam Conservation District (CCD) meeting. Residents were concerned about statements allegedly made by CCD Supervisor Lori DeLorm regarding water and salmon rights.

What was said?

According to attendees, DeLorm stated: “From a tribal perspective, we have a treaty right for water as well as salmon, and we will continue to protect that.” Some also recall her saying that "the CCD’s job is to protect salmon." These comments sparked confusion, as the Jamestown S’Klallam Tribe holds treaty fishing rights but does not have an explicit treaty right to Dungeness River water. Furthermore, while the CCD plays a role in conservation, its mission does not specifically include direct salmon protection.

When asked to clarify, DeLorm referred inquiries to the CCD meeting minutes and legal resources.

I refer you to the Clallam CD Board minutes for a record of that meeting. If you are interested in Native American Law and water rights, I refer you to legal resources such as those linked at UW Native American Law Center. Thank you for your interest in water.

However, the official minutes only state that DeLorm "mentioned the original goals of irrigation ditch piping were to provide irrigation water for crops and at the same time conserve water for the Dungeness River, and that there is an obligation to continue with those goals in mind, saving water in the river for the fish."

Conservation controversy

The March 2021 Jamestown Tribal Newsletter featured tribal citizen Lori DeLorme’s candidacy.

DeLorm was first elected to the CCD in 2021. She was re-elected in 2024, securing another three-year term with 256 votes to her opponent Judy Larson’s 62 votes (42 ballots were disqualified). However, her victory was contested by Clallam County citizens John Worthington and Virginia Shogren, who filed a petition in Thurston County Superior Court over concerns about eligibility and election integrity.

Their complaint cited multiple issues a year ago, including an unsecured ballot drop box. Additionally, the complaint alleges electioneering at a public meeting held at the Tribe’s Dungeness River Nature Center, where a CCD official allegedly encouraged in-person voting for "conservation-minded folks," which some interpreted as a push for tribal citizen DeLorm’s re-election. The complaint further asserts that the election supervisor announced DeLorm as "the only candidate" in favor of pipeline projects that bring substantial funding to CCD.

The Washington State Conservation Commission reviewed the election but found no significant non-compliance. However, the petitioners continue to challenge the results, and an amended complaint is pending under the Administrative Procedures Act.

Last Monday, a voter dropped off a ballot at the closed CCD office, demonstrating that it was possible to reach inside the secured ballot box and remove ballots that had already been cast.

Why this election matters

The CCD has more influence than many realize. It has partnered on major projects, including:

This Tuesday’s election

Judy Larson is running again, this time against incumbent Christy Cox. While Cox declined an interview, her social media attacks on Larson have raised further questions about the integrity of CCD leadership.

It’s too late to request a mail-in ballot, but all registered Clallam County voters can cast their ballots in person this Tuesday, March 18, from 1 pm to 6 pm at the CCD office in the upper level of Armory Square at 228 W. 1st Street, Suite H, in Port Angeles.

This election will shape the future of conservation policy in Clallam County. Make sure your voice is heard—vote!

Polling

Last week, readers were asked how the County should prioritize its response to the flooding issue at 3 Crabs. Out of 167 votes:

87% said, “Immediately raise the road.”

7% said, “Relocate residents.”

5% said, “Offer financial relief to residents.”

1% said, “Conduct further studies.”

Stay engaged

Clallam County is updating its Comprehensive Plan, which will serve as a roadmap for how we want to grow as a community over the next 20 years. The Comprehensive Plan will outline the existing conditions of the County, describe future goals and objectives for development, and include strategies on how to achieve these goals and objectives. The Plan will address the following topics:

Future growth and urban growth areas

Rural land uses and development

Housing

Resource lands, including forest, agriculture and mineral resource lands

Natural, historical, and cultural resources

Environment and open space

Transportation, including non-motorized transportation, and mobility

Capital facilities, infrastructure, utilities and services

Economic development

Climate

Take the survey by clicking here!