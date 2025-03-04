A low-profile but high-stakes election for the Clallam Conservation District Board could shape the future of local water management, environmental policy, and community transparency—yet many voters remain unaware of its impact.

Despite being a county-wide election open to all registered Clallam County voters, the race for the Clallam Conservation District (CCD) Board of Supervisors remains largely under the radar.

The CCD, known for initiatives like the popular native plant sale and soil testing program, holds significant influence over issues like the controversial conversion of Sequim’s irrigation ditches into pipelines. Furthermore, the district is involved in major projects such as the Dungeness River Off-Channel Reservoir Project, in collaboration with Clallam County and the Jamestown Tribe, raising the stakes for the upcoming election.

As the election approaches, candidate Judy Larson is highlighting the need for greater community engagement and transparency in the Conservation District’s activities. Larson, who moved to Sequim in 1993, became involved in local conservation efforts after living near Sequim Valley’s first irrigation ditch. Her work has included attending meetings of the Sequim Prairie-Tri Irrigation Association (SPTIA) and the Dungeness River Management Team (DRMT), where she followed projects led by the CCD aimed at reducing water withdrawals from the Dungeness River to aid salmon recovery and sustain agriculture. Larson has expressed concerns about the lack of public discussion surrounding project costs, long-term maintenance, and potential environmental impacts.

Larson advocates for more transparency and public involvement, particularly as the CCD receives substantial state and federal funding. With $84 million allocated to the Washington State Conservation Commission under the Climate Commitment Act, Larson believes the district should utilize its share to better inform the public about its projects and encourage greater community input. “A conservation district supervisor is a public official who sets policy and direction for the district. It's vital that all county residents feel welcome to contribute their thoughts and concerns,” she says.

Addressing criticisms: science and conservation

Larson’s opponent, Christy Cox, who has served on the CCD Board for several years, has accused Larson of being anti-science. Larson strongly rejects this accusation, stating, “In my personal, academic, and professional pursuits, I have always sought to improve my understanding of science and make informed, fact-based decisions.”

Since 2023, Larson has attended CCD Board meetings, raising concerns about the lack of comprehensive monitoring for past irrigation piping projects. She calls for ongoing environmental assessments to ensure projects achieve their intended outcomes without unintended consequences, citing the Bureau of Reclamation’s pending WaterSMART grant as evidence of the need for further scientific evaluation.

On Facebook, current CCD Supervisor Christy Cox has accused Larson of being “anti-science.”

Responding to allegations of being anti-tribe

Another point of contention has been Cox and her wife’s claim that Larson is anti-tribe. Larson vehemently denies this characterization, emphasizing her respect for local tribal nations’ treaty rights and their contributions to the community. She has supported the Jamestown S’Klallam Tribe's Dungeness River Nature Center and applauds their commitment to preserving nature. However, Larson has voiced concerns over specific tribal-led projects, including a commercial oyster operation at the Dungeness National Wildlife Refuge. She also supports the Tribe’s decision to shift from using an outdated septic system to connecting to Sequim’s wastewater treatment facility, a move she views as environmentally responsible.

Addressing misinformation claims

Larson also responded to Cox’s claims that she spreads misinformation, urging her opponent to provide specific evidence to support these allegations. “Christy should provide evidence of such misinformation and defend herself for misrepresenting my character,” Larson asserts.

Looking ahead: why the election matters

Larson sees the race for CCD Supervisor as an essential opportunity for Clallam County residents to influence the direction of local conservation efforts. She encourages voters to take the election seriously and participate in shaping the future of resource management in the county. “Our CCD staff is hardworking, and with more public engagement, we can help them serve our community even better,” Larson concludes.

Election details

Although the deadline for requesting mail-in ballots has passed, ballots are available for pick-up at the CCD office Tuesdays through Thursdays, 9 am to 4 pm. The election will take place on March 18th, with in-person voting available from 1:00 pm to 6:00 pm. Mail-in ballots must be postmarked by the same day. The CCD office is located at 228 W. First Street, Suite H, Port Angeles, on the upper level of Armory Square.

Leave a comment

CC Watchdog contacted Christy Cox and her wife for an interview about this election and their claims about Judy Larson, but they did not respond.