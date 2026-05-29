As anti-Seegers stickers continue appearing across Clallam County—including more near his home, at local businesses, and on commercial property—a growing number of residents are asking a simple question: Why is so much energy being spent attacking Jake Seegers instead of defending Mike French’s four years in office?

Commissioner Mike French says putting stickers on public property is “fun.”

Commissioner Mark Ozias claims it’s protected under the First Amendment.

However, a growing number of residents and business owners see it differently. They call it defacing property. Vandalism. Immature. Annoying. And one more thing for somebody else to scrape off and clean up.

Yet stickers continue to appear throughout Clallam County.

More have been placed near Jake Seegers’ home, where his children bike to retrieve the family’s mail.

Others have appeared at the Port Angeles Walmart, Sequim Home Depot, and increasingly throughout downtown Port Angeles, labeling Jake Seegers a “carpetbagger” and an “out-of-town real estate investor” as the sticker campaign continues to spread across the community.

New stickers in Downtown Port Angeles

There’s even a new design calling Jake a “Christian Nationalist.”

Now, the sticker bandits have been caught on camera. Again.

This time, surveillance footage appears to show two individuals placing a sticker on the window of a local Port Angeles business.

Recognize them?

They appear remarkably similar to the same duo previously captured on camera placing political stickers elsewhere in the community.

But this sticker wasn’t aimed at Jake Seegers.

This one targeted his campaign manager.

The sticker reads:

“Jeff Tozzer Never Worked a Day in His Life.”

The incident occurred Sunday morning at 7:52 a.m. The footage came from the security team of the affected business.

CC Watchdog attempted to contact Jeff Tozzer for comment.

Unfortunately, he was unavailable while inspecting his private yacht fleet off the coast of Monaco before departing for a brief weekend at his Alpine château in Switzerland.

Fortunately, his butler was available.

“The sticker is entirely inaccurate,” the butler said. “The gentleman depicted on the sticker appears to have hair. Mr. Tozzer has not enjoyed that luxury for quite some time.”

Tozzer’s maid also offered a statement.

“Mr. Tozzer was deeply saddened by the sticker,” she said. “Mainly because his diamond-encrusted sticker removal tool is currently in the shop.”

Sources close to the billionaire watchdog report he remains committed to serving the public despite the hardships associated with managing his fleet of private helicopters, offshore islands, and collection of solid-gold lawn mowers.

In all seriousness, the growing sticker campaign raises a larger question.

If one thing has become clear during this election season, it is that this does not appear to be a campaign focused on elevating Commissioner Mike French or communicating his accomplishments over the last four years.

Instead, it increasingly appears to be a campaign centered on attacking Jake Seegers, his supporters, and the people working on his campaign.

Voters can decide for themselves whether that strategy reflects confidence in an incumbent’s record—or a lack of one.

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Today’s Tidbit: Blurred Lines

A recent email exchange between a Clallam County resident and the Elections Department raises troubling questions about political neutrality inside the office responsible for administering our elections.

The resident contacted Elections Manager Ian Hillway after learning that Alex Fane, a prominent leader with Indivisible Sequim, was involved in ballot collection activities. Concerned about appearances and public confidence, she asked whether someone from the opposite political perspective could accompany him.

Hillway responded by explaining that ballot retrieval crews work in teams of two and that chain-of-custody procedures are in place.

Fair enough. But then came the surprising part.

Hillway encouraged the resident to contact the Democratic Party, Republican Party, or the League of Women Voters if she wanted observer training and a better understanding of the election process.

The problem is that many Clallam County residents no longer view the League of Women Voters as a nonpartisan organization.

Whether you agree with the League’s positions or not, the organization has repeatedly inserted itself into political issues that align overwhelmingly with one side of the political spectrum. Yet the Elections Department continues presenting the League as some kind of neutral alternative between Democrats and Republicans.

That should concern everyone.

The Elections Office should not be endorsing, promoting, or directing citizens toward political advocacy organizations under the banner of nonpartisanship. Public trust in elections depends on election officials maintaining both actual neutrality and the appearance of neutrality.

County Auditor Shoona Riggs oversees the Elections Department and is herself on the ballot this November. Residents who believe election officials should remain completely independent of outside political organizations may wish to ask why the League of Women Voters continues to be promoted as a supposedly nonpartisan election resource.

If you share these concerns, contact the Clallam County Elections Office at elections@clallamcountywa.gov and respectfully ask that references to the League of Women Voters be removed from future election-related guidance and outreach materials.

Regardless of political affiliation, election offices should be above politics—not steering citizens toward organizations that many voters no longer trust to be politically neutral.