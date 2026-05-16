Clallam County Watchdog

Clallam County Watchdog

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jeff Tozzer's avatar
Jeff Tozzer
2h

The commissioners did not answer any questions related to the vandalism that has occurred in downtown Port Angeles. Nor has Viola Ware of OlyCAP answered questions posed four days ago about the $118,000 Safe Parking Program. Here is today's email to the commissioners:

Dear Commissioners,

How do the commissioners reconcile the promising outcomes reported by Operation Shielding Hope — a program focused on intervention, recovery, accountability, and protecting vulnerable individuals — with the continued funding and expansion of the Harm Reduction Health Center, which many residents believe contributes to ongoing drug use, repeat criminal behavior, encampments, and worsening public disorder?

To many in the community, these approaches appear fundamentally at odds with one another. One prioritizes recovery, stability, and public safety, while the other has become increasingly associated in the public mind with open drug use, repeat emergency responses, criminal activity, and deteriorating conditions in public spaces.

What measurable outcomes are the commissioners using to evaluate whether the Harm Reduction Health Center is genuinely improving conditions in Clallam County versus perpetuating the cycle of addiction, incarceration, and emergency intervention?

Additionally, has the county conducted any comparative analysis between individuals successfully connected to treatment or recovery through Operation Shielding Hope and those who continue cycling through harm reduction services, EMS responses, law enforcement contacts, emergency rooms, and the jail system?

Residents are increasingly asking whether county policy is truly focused on helping people achieve recovery — or simply managing addiction indefinitely while taxpayers absorb the growing financial, environmental, and public safety costs.

Reply
Share
Lori Jayne's avatar
Lori Jayne
1h

My regret is that I didn't video tape the man destroying the sign and tell him to calm down, that its just a sign. However, there were 3 of us who watched this man in complete disbelief. The look on his face when he pulled the sign showed so much aggravation especially when trying to remove the metal stakes. He tossed those aside and began rolling it up. Threw it in the back seat of his car while a woman in the front seat of the car was also watching. The sign was on public property. The soccer fields in Agnew. I just cant imagine a "sign" making me that upset. Get a grip! Lets just hope he never counts ballots!

Reply
Share
20 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jeff Tozzer · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture