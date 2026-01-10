Clallam County Watchdog

Clallam County Watchdog

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jeff Tozzer's avatar
Jeff Tozzer
1h

The commissioners did not answer yesterday's email. Here is today's question:

Dear Commissioners,

Towne Road received awards and was held up as a success, but just over a year after opening, we’re already seeing erosion and visible problems. At what point does the county step back from the praise and do a hard evaluation of whether the project actually worked — and will you share those findings publicly?

All three commissioners can be contacted by emailing the Clerk of the Board at loni.gores@clallamcountywa.gov

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Linda Ogden's avatar
Linda Ogden
3h

God bless you Chelsea , and thank you for telling your story, may it give the hope others need to regain their life.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
10 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jeff Tozzer · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture