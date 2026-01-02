Clallam County Watchdog

Jeff Tozzer
6h

The commissioners did not answer yesterday's email. Today's question is:

Dear Commissioners,

How are you incorporating the lived experience of residents — particularly those who witness open drug use and repeat offenses — into your policy evaluations and future action plans regarding harm reduction?

All three commissioners can be reached by emailing the Clerk of the Board at loni.gores@clallamcountywa.gov

Ed A. Hackie
7h

The answers are all ways there and AI doesnt need to provide them: Zero tolerance, Tough love, no money for NGOs and zero conflict of interest in the leaders.

