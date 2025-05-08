The Clallam County Democrats are accusing Clallam County Watchdog of pushing “Republican talking points” — simply for demanding transparency, accountability, and public input. Meanwhile, one of their endorsed Commissioners, Paul Pickett, is quietly pushing a tax-hiking plan for a new county department, copying content from this very blog, and working to shut out dissent. Hypocrisy, backroom deals, and double standards — it’s a reminder that real engagement starts with showing up, speaking out, and maybe even running for office.

If you value transparency in local government, want to engage in decision-making, and believe elected leaders should be held accountable, the Clallam County Democrats have a message for you: you may be a “small segment of our community.”

That’s according to their April newsletter, Clallam Democrats Rising, in an article titled Charter Review Commission Needs Your Input. Oddly enough, after urging the public to get involved with the Charter Review Commission (CRC), the piece quickly dismisses the public that has shown up. It states:

“Unfortunately, most of the public comments so far appear to represent a small segment of our community. One of the current CRC Commissioners writes a blog called Clallam County Watchdog, and almost all of the comments to date echo the commentary in that blog, closely following Republican talking points. Very few people with liberal or progressive leanings have commented.”

From Clallam County Democrat’s monthly newsletter.

That Commissioner is me. I’m an independent. But apparently, calling for open meetings, transparency in government spending, and accountability in leadership is now a “Republican talking point.”

The author of that article? Paul Pickett — another CRC Commissioner and head of the commission’s controversial “Water Steward Committee,” pushed by activists within the League of Women Voters. Under Pickett’s leadership, the committee is exploring how to raise your property taxes to create a brand-new county department — complete with three to four new staff positions — called a “Water Steward.” The committee insists this is a non-regulatory position, though they won’t release estimated costs until after they’ve calculated supposed “savings.”

Here’s what Pickett and his allies won’t tell you in Clallam Democrats Rising:

Public engagement has been carefully managed to minimize scrutiny, and public comment is being restricted at Friday’s upcoming joint meeting with the tribes, so they don’t “have to listen to that because this meeting is really about them.”

Pickett has refused to release full budget information for the Water Steward position to the public until after cost offsets are manufactured.

The committee’s work is being heavily influenced by Craig Smith, a senior advisor for the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, who says the Water Steward’s job is to “round up and consolidate resources.” That’s “non-regulatory”?

Let’s be honest — this is a policy power grab wrapped in green branding. And Pickett’s track record doesn’t inspire confidence. Despite a prior scandal involving withheld public records during his time in Thurston County, he was still endorsed by the Clallam County Democrats. Now he wants to raise your taxes, create a new bureaucracy, and dictate who gets to comment — all while dismissing dissenting voices as ideologically impure.

“Party before person” is a risky way to endorse candidates, as we are finding out during this Charter Review.

Even more ironic? Pickett recently released a summary list of items the Charter Review Commission is considering. Funny thing — the list appears to be nearly identical to one published more than a month ago by Clallam County Watchdog. The formatting, wording, and item descriptions suggest it was copied and pasted directly from this blog. You're welcome, Clallam County Democrats.

Charter Review Commission priorities published by CCWD on March 25th:

Clallam County Democrat’s priorities published on May 3rd:

A question for Clallam County Democrats: Are they still Republican talking points when you print them?

That same newsletter also features another article by Pickett, this one praising Port Angeles City Council member Navarra Carr. The article is filled with standard progressive buzzwords — highlighting Carr’s admiration for the ACLU and her support for climate action and social justice. But behind the soft-focus PR are some inconvenient facts.

Carr previously worked with the North Olympic Land Trust — the same NGO that planned a 2021 workshop proposing that private property owners in coastal areas, like those at 3 Crabs, be removed and offered below-market value for their homes (a strategy we are seeing come to fruition).

She serves as the secretary for the North Olympic Development Council (NODC), an NGO that has been tasked with assisting in the seizure of private property to “help the ecosystem become more resilient.”

In a public forum hosted by the Clallam County Democrats, Carr stated that local residents are living on ancestral tribal lands and should consider themselves “guests.”

Filing week runs through May 9th — and it’s a great time for residents who actually believe in accountability, fairness, and local control to step forward and run. Click here to see the complete list of open local positions.

Whether you’re in Sequim, Port Angeles, or concerned about your local school board, hospital, or fire district, now is the time to act. The loudest voices don’t always represent the majority — and it's clear the Clallam County Democrats aren’t comfortable when citizens ask tough questions.

One last question for the Clallam County Democrats: If we are such a “small segment of our community,” why are you worried?

Leave a comment

Note: a previous edition of this article said Navarra Carr is seeking reelection this year, that is inaccurate, and the article has been corrected.