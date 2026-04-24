Clallam County Watchdog

Clallam County Watchdog

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jeff Tozzer's avatar
Jeff Tozzer
5h

The commissioners did not reply to yesterday's email asking if they would be interested in working on potential gaps that allow out-of-state sex offenders to reside in Clallam County without registering.

Here is today's email sent to the commissioners:

Dear Commissioners,

You previously issued a letter of support for the Sequim School District bond and levy measures—measures that passed and will commit local taxpayers to a substantial long-term obligation. When interest is factored in—reportedly on the order of $100 million beyond the principal—the total cost approaches a quarter of a billion dollars over the life of the bond.

Given that level of public investment, would you consider issuing a similar letter of support on behalf of citizens who are raising concerns about transparency, accountability, and whether student interests are being fully prioritized?

Many in the community point to declining enrollment, disappointing academic outcomes, and a pattern of handling serious issues internally rather than through independent investigation. With taxpayers committed at this scale, there is a growing expectation for openness and trust in return.

Would you be willing to publicly support those calling for greater transparency and independent review where appropriate?

Reply
Share
Teresa's avatar
Teresa
5hEdited

Oh for “fk’s” sake Jeff!!!

🤬😧

One question:

how. ?

how, did Jim Stoffer get elected to the “Clallam County Charter Review Commission” ???

Based on his “Character” & “Lack of integrity” & “Lack of Trust”??

Aren’t those a few requirements for local government? (ha ha, i laugh)

Or ANY Employer?

incredible article…. you had me at “hello” on this one…

Come on momma bears… wake up!!💥

Inappropriate behavior & mind bending indoctrination.

Get Jim Stoffer and his wife, Patrice as far a way from my kids as can be.

There is no *place for them in Education, or at the County level.

I will be at the next school board meeting.

btw…

can’t seem to get my “volunteer” paperwork accepted by the SSD volunteer dept.

Last year i volunteered..

however this year, there seem to be a hold up.

hmm… ?

Reply
Share
4 replies
40 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jeff Tozzer · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture