Clallam County Watchdog

Clallam County Watchdog

Home
West End
Towne Road
Countywide
Sequim
Port Angeles
Archive
About

Why subscribe?

It’s free, you won’t find this coverage in local papers, and you’ll never miss another update about Clallam County leaders meeting (or not meeting) your expectations — plus, you’ll get exclusive invites to meetup events.

Stay up-to-date

Every new post is sent directly to your email inbox — you won’t have to scroll through the “Clallam County Watchdog” Facebook, Nextdoor.com, or X (Twitter) feeds to read the latest.

You’re the real Watchdog

Be part of a Clallam County Community that holds our leaders to an honest, accountable, and transparent standard. Join the conversation, ask questions, and let Jeff know if you think the double-talk and misdirection don’t pass the “sniff test.”

Subscribe to Clallam County Watchdog

Holding County Leaders Accountable

People

Jeff Tozzer

@ccwatchdog
Jeff Tozzer is a 6th generation Sequimite who's proud of the county that put food on his family's table during his mother's career there. Now, Jeff sees a need to shed some light on the innerworkings of local government.
© 2025 Jeff Tozzer
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture