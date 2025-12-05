Most Clallam County homeowners have noticed the “Developmental Disability” line on their property-tax bill. It’s a special levy carved out under Washington law and sold to taxpayers as a humane way to fund programs for people with developmental disabilities.

Those goals are legitimate. The people who rely on these services deserve real help.

But here’s the problem: Once the money leaves the county and enters the hands of nongovernmental organizations (NGOs) and private consultants, the public loses all visibility.

The commissioners know this, but they approve the handouts anyway. And on Tuesday, they approved hundreds of thousands in contracts funded by that levy — almost entirely to outside organizations.

What the Levy Should Do

In theory, the levy funds programs that help people with developmental disabilities:

Employment support

Community inclusion activities

Family and caregiver resources

Early intervention services

These priorities are handled by the county’s Health & Human Services Department and reviewed by the Developmental Disabilities Advisory Committee.

In practice, however, this levy has morphed into a revolving door of taxpayer-funded grants to NGOs, consultants, and private contractors — with no accountability once the checks are cut.

1. $86,069 to the Clallam County Fair for “Accessibility Improvements”

This proposal is framed as improving inclusion at the county fair and festivals. That’s fine — but why is the developmental disability levy being used to subsidize the county’s own Parks & Facilities Department?

Shouldn’t accessibility at public events already be a core government responsibility?

2. $60,600 to “ Concerned Citizens ” for infant/toddler screening and monthly playgroups

This NGO has a mission so broad it could cover almost anything: “helping hands… guidance… extra support… citizens of all ages.”

For over $60,000, taxpayers are buying:

One outreach specialist

Monthly playgroups

Incentives (gift cards, food, etc.) to reduce parent no-shows

Once the money leaves county control, taxpayers lose all rights to see how it’s spent — even though these groups survive almost entirely on tax dollars.

3. $101,616 to First Step Family Support Center

This “Supported Parenting Program” provides parenting coaching to families where one parent has a developmental disability.

Again, a worthy goal — but First Step is already receiving federal Recompete money for diaper distribution, a program intended to bring adults back into the workforce. How many streams of government funding does one organization need?

4. $72,673 to Monica Meyer Consulting , Inc. for four videos

This one deserves its own section.

$72,273 for four 45–75 minute videos.

That’s over $18,000 per video.

The stated purpose? To reduce “exhausting and disparaging” repetition when families must retell their loved one’s story to new staff. The idea is that new staff will just watch the video instead.

The contract description is pure consultant jargon:

“Embodies collective impact… scalable model… strengthens pathways to community inclusion…”

What does that even mean? Why does it cost $18,000 per video? Once the money leaves the county, it’s gone — and the public has no right to ask.

5. $80,642 to Pierce Jones & Associates for “Emergency Preparedness Training”

The program teaches basic emergency skills:

Build a go-bag

Use a flashlight

Make a checklist

Shelter in place

Practice scenarios

All important skills — but here’s the real question:

Why is the county paying more than $80,000 for classes that CERT volunteers, churches, or community groups could teach for free or for a few hundred dollars?

Are we really pretending that assembling a flashlight and a first-aid kit justifies an $80,000 contract?

The Pattern: Hand Out Money → No Oversight → Repeat

This levy is now a slush fund — one that:

Taxpayers are required to contribute to

Commissioners dole out to favored NGOs and consultants

Immediately disappears into private hands

Cannot be audited by the public

Has no measurable accountability

All while Commissioners Mike French and Randy Johnson sit on the Board of the William Shore Memorial Pool — now under state audit and fraud investigation — after years of rubber-stamping expenses without proper oversight.

If they didn’t catch fraud at the pool, why should taxpayers trust them to oversee hundreds of thousands in contracts to outside groups?

Who Actually Pays?

Here’s a key fact buried in the fine print: Most local property owners pay into the developmental disability levy. But properties held in tribal trust pay nothing.

A parcel owned by the Jamestown Tribe on Woodcock Road.

That means:

The levy burden shifts to non-tribal homeowners and businesses

NGOs serving countywide populations receive funding from only some of the county’s taxpayers

Commissioners seemingly approve of the imbalance

Taxpayers subsidize organizations they can’t monitor, serving populations they can’t audit, at prices no one would pay if it were their own money.

Vanishing Trust

Programs for individuals with developmental disabilities should be funded — and funded well. These are some of the most vulnerable residents in our community.

But that doesn’t excuse reckless spending, zero-accountability structures, or the habit of treating tax dollars like Monopoly money.

A levy meant for direct services has become a blank checkbook for NGOs and consultants, with taxpayers footing the bill and no way to ask questions once the money leaves county hands.

If commissioners want to restore trust, they must:

Require full public transparency from any group receiving taxpayer levy funds Provide measurable outcomes tied to each contract Question inflated consultant costs Stop rubber-stamping giveaways with no oversight Reevaluate why non-tribal property owners carry 100% of the tax burden

Until then, taxpayers are paying for videos that cost more than used cars, emergency-prep classes that cost as much as a full-time salary, and “inclusion initiatives” that sound great on paper and vanish into the ether once funded.

