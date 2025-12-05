Clallam County Watchdog

Jeff Tozzer
6h

Today's question to the commissioners:

Dear Commissioners,

How do you justify $18,000 of taxpayer money going to make a 45-minute video?

All 3 commissioners can be reached by emailing the Clerk of the Board at loni.gores@clallamcountywa.gov

Missy
6h

I found it interesting the first time I heard of the making of these videos. Something wasn't right. My son is 40 years old with special needs. He has worked at many jobs over the years. Never once were we, his parents, allowed nor asked for input on what was best for him! Never had to tell his story once. So who is really saved from having to repeat this? Still not sure. Second comment, every year for many years, my son came home from Clallam Mosaic classes with a great big rolling duffle bag full of emergency preparedness items. I believe they had guest speakers for the day that brought them. But I asked to not be given them anymore because they were taking up so much space in his closet. One was enough anyway, thank you. No record of who had already received this? Now I'm beginning to understand, it's all about the money (as usual) and how to keep it coming to an organization even if not really needed for intended purpose anymore. Sad and such a waste.

3 replies
37 more comments...

