Rita Lilita
6h

It's time Mr. Nichols held a public forum and explained his prosecutorial thought process and recited his list of excuses.

15 replies
Jennifer
7hEdited

Below are three examples of allegations of vandalism and how they were handled. Clearly, there seems to be no proper chain of command because, IT’S NOT WHAT YOU KNOW, IT’S WHO YOU KNOW.

One (allegations against Jeff Tozzer) was initiated and LED by the Commissioner Ozias, who alerted not only the county sheriff, but also the prosecuting attorney. It was investigated and Jeff was cleared.

The second was student vandalism which was handled by a police report and handed over to the prosecuting attorney.

The third was a report by the county sheriff, turned over to the prosecuting attorney, then ignored.

(1) CCWD Jan 24, 2024 When a husband and wife who own land near Towne Road felt they were in imminent danger from endless threats, stalking, and harassment, they did something most residents wouldn’t consider: they emailed their county commissioner (Mark Ozias)  Rather than REFER THE CONCERNED COUPLE THROUGH PROPER CHANNELS OF LAW ENFORCEMENT, THE COMMISSIONER INITIALLY LED THE INVESTIGATION BY ALERTING THE COUNTY SHERIFF AND PROSECUTING ATTORNEY, both of whose salary is set by the Board of Commissioners.  Additionally, the county’s chief criminal deputy was enlisted to aid in an investigation that lasted nearly a month.

https://www.ccwatchdog.com/p/we-need-help-family-begs-county

(2) SEQUIM GAZETTE June 25, 2025 Nichols, the prosecuting attorney, confirmed on July 17 that his office had received the police department’s referral, and said he believes his staff will have some follow-up questions with the detectives to “make an informed charging decision.” He said the earliest his office could make a decision on any potential charges is sometime this week (July 21-25).

https://www.sequimgazette.com/news/up-to-45-seniors-could-face-charges-for-shs-vandalism/

Sequim Police Department detectives plan to forward charges related to student vandalism on June 1 at Sequim High School to the Clallam County Prosecutor’s Office in the coming weeks.

https://www.sequimgazette.com/news/police-to-forward-charges-in-shs-vandalism-case/

(3) Today’s article, including a thorough and easily prosecutable report by the sheriff’s dept, Under RCW 9A.48.070, Malicious Mischief in the First Degree, handed over to the prosecuting attorney and left to gather dust.

3 replies by Jeff Tozzer and others
78 more comments...

