Clallam County Watchdog

TJ
2h

Excellent article. Even with citations to quell the inevitable eye rolls from the medical and public health establishment.

Allison Berry proved herself to be one of the most inept public health officials in the country during COVID. Her direct ties to John’s Hopkins University tells you she has zero critical thinking skills and parrots the science coming out of the most dangerous institutions in the world.

I think it’s time for a new public health officer. One that can write and cite sources other than John’s Hopkins and the Gates Foundation. One that actually lives in Clallam county.

John Worthington
3h

They lost my trust in medical practice. I see her face and I see the AMA/Global playbook.

Whisking a friend into the hospital and never seeing them again...as in be able to see them again alive..

Going through the remdesivr and ventilators. Controlling our lives and creating covid isolation syndrome.

She ran their playbook.

Kevorkian for profit.

Zero trust,

We need new faces and a new system.

