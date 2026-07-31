Clallam County Watchdog

Clallam County Watchdog

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Lynae Hall's avatar
Lynae Hall
7m

This newspaper has always been full of liberal crap.... that's one reason it's only three pages at the most...

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jedjennings50's avatar
jedjennings50
33m

Linda Benson is right. They are not identical BUT they are both losing governmental agendas. They are both a society of government run economies with no or little private busunesses mostly state run.The form of our USA prototype is unique and sucessful only

the leftists are trying to demolish it for complete power. Linda I don’t want to live in your world of make believe that everyone will be equal no matter their contribution or actions. All the promises are not true as it still has fewer people running the country and mandate you do as they say. What a solution to try a system that has failed at every turn. LOL Shame on our local news media for printing basic lies. Thanks Jeff for pointing the bias of the left.

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